Syracuse Crunch Announce Game Postponements
December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies, the following games have been postponed:
- Wed., Dec. 22 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester (AHL Game #398)
- Wed., Dec. 22 - Providence at Syracuse (AHL Game #400)
- Tue., Dec. 28 - Syracuse at Belleville (AHL Game #411)
- Tue., Dec. 28 - Providence at Toronto (AHL Game #413)
The Penguins, Crunch, Senators and Marlies organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
