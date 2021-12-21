Phantoms Top Bears 2-1 on Tuesday Night in Allentown

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 2-1 decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday night at the PPL Center. Both teams will rematch Wednesday, Dec. 22 at GIANT Center with puck drop slated for 7 PM. Ryan Dmowski scored for a third consecutive game and Pheonix Copley made 17 saves in net.

Lehigh Valley scored the first period's lone goal at the 14:12 mark on Charlie Gerard's first tally of the season. Following a defensive zone turnover, Maksim Sushko setup an open Gerard for a layup near the backdoor. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-8 Lehigh Valley. The Bears finished the opening stanza 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Phantoms doubled their margin to 2-0 in the middle frame and carried a two-goal advantage into second intermission. Connor Bunnaman stormed the Bears net front and converted on netminder Pheonix Copley for his fourth goal of the campaign. Shots after 40 minutes were 19-15 Hershey.

Hershey pulled within 2-1 in the later stages of the third period to mount a comeback attempt. With 3:07 left, Ryan Dmowski crashed the crease and potted his third goal in as many games for the Chocolate and White. The Bears pulled Copley for the extra attacker in the final minute and had a 6-on-4 power play for the final 11 seconds, but could not draw even. A close call at the final horn went to video review, but the puck did not cross the goal line before time expired. Final shots on goal totaled 30-19 Hershey. The Bears record shifts to 12-9-2-1.

