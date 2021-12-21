Bears Add Vela on Professional Tryout

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed forward Marcus Vela to a professional tryout prior to tonight's game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Vela, 24, had 20 points (12g, 8a) in 23 games for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. The 6'1", 205-pound forward played six games for the AHL's San Jose Barracuda during the 2018-19 season, posting two assists. The native of Burnaby, British Columbia was selected in the seventh round, 190th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft. He played four years of NCAA hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

The Bears return to action on the road on Tuesday at the PPL Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

