Bears Add Vela on Professional Tryout
December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed forward Marcus Vela to a professional tryout prior to tonight's game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Vela, 24, had 20 points (12g, 8a) in 23 games for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. The 6'1", 205-pound forward played six games for the AHL's San Jose Barracuda during the 2018-19 season, posting two assists. The native of Burnaby, British Columbia was selected in the seventh round, 190th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft. He played four years of NCAA hockey at the University of New Hampshire.
The Bears return to action on the road on Tuesday at the PPL Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021
- Bears Add Vela on Professional Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Cates and Mayhew Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Take on Admirals Before Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Wednesday Game Postponed - Henderson Silver Knights
- December 22 Reign Game in Henderson Postponed - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Ontario-Henderson Game - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Leason, Snively Return to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: December 21st, 2021 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley to Texas - Texas Stars
- Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves' Trip to Cleveland Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Postponed Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Game vs. Providence on December 28th Postponed - Toronto Marlies
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Game Postponements - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Providence Bruins Road Games Postponed - Providence Bruins
- AHL Postpones Wednesday's Amerks Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Additional Postponements - AHL
- Senators Home Game On December 28 Vs Syracuse Postponed - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Reassigns Czuczman and Shaw to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week - AHL
- Mayhew Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears add Hunter Shepard and Christopher Brown to the roster - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Host Admirals on Holiday Winning Weekday at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.