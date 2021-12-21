Senators Home Game On December 28 Vs Syracuse Postponed

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators and Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey League has announced that their game in Belleville, scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 (AHL Game #411) has been postponed.

The Senators and Crunch organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff, the AHL, as well as guidance from local public health officials.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who have purchased tickets are asked to retain their tickets at this time, and more information will be made available once the game has been rescheduled.

All tickets remain valid and maintain full value for any postponed games. When the rescheduled date is announced Belleville Senators business staff will offer ticket-holders their exact purchase for the rescheduled date, or an equal value credit on their account to go towards future ticket purchases.

