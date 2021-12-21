Mayhew Recalled to Flyers

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandstrom

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandstrom(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled right wing Gerry Mayhew from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Mayhew, 28, is a right-handed shooting forward from Wyandotte, Michigan who is in his first season in the Flyers organization. He becomes the sixth Phantoms player this season to receive a recall to the Flyers joining Max Willman, Connor Bunnaman, Morgan Frost, Jackson Cates and Felix Sandstrom.

Mayhew's nine goals leads the Phantoms and he is also tied for the team lead in points (15) with Morgan Frost. He has previously played in 17 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild including four games last season. Mayhew has scored two goals and one assist in his NHL career.

Mayhew was the MVP (Les Cunningham Award) in the American Hockey League in the abbreivated 2019-20 season winning when he led the AHL with 39 goals with the Iowa Wild. The Ferris State product has played in 251 career AHL games scoring 106 goals and 87 assists for 195 points.

The Philadelphia Flyers are in action Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are at home on Tuesday against the Hershey Bears.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.