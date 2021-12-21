American Hockey League Announces Postponed Games

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies, the following games have been postponed:

- Wed., Dec. 22 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester (AHL Game #398)

- Wed., Dec. 22 - Providence at Syracuse (AHL Game #400)

- Tue., Dec. 28 - Syracuse at Belleville (AHL Game #411)

- Tue., Dec. 28 - Providence at Toronto (AHL Game #413)

The Penguins, Crunch, Senators and Marlies organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

The Penguins' next home game is Monday, Dec. 27 against the Bears. Game time will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.