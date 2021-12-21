Minnesota Reassigns Czuczman and Shaw to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Kevin Czuczman and forward Mason Shaw to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Czuczman, 30 (1/9/91), owns one assist and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 17 games with Iowa this season. He was recalled by Minnesota for the first time this season on Friday, Dec. 3 and did not appear in a game. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots on goal in 28 games. He also played in two NHL games with Pittsburgh last season. The left-shot blueliner owns 125 points (24-101=125) and 338 PIM in 419 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-16), Manitoba (2016-17), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-21) and Iowa. He was recalled by Minnesota for the second time this season on Friday, Dec. 17 and did not appear in a game.

Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), has tallied 17 points (7-10=17), 43 penalty minutes (PIM) and 56 shots on goal in 20 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st on the team in power-play goals (2), second in PIM, T-2nd in scoring and goals and T-3rd in shots on goal. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta made his NHL debut on Dec. 9 at San Jose and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. Shaw has recorded 78 points (26-52=78), 133 PIM and 268 shots on goal in 144 games with Iowa and one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff contests. He was recalled by Minnesota for the second time this season on Monday, Dec. 20 and did not appear in a game.

Iowa plays at home against the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT.

