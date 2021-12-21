IceHogs Host Admirals on Holiday Winning Weekday at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to BMO Harris Bank Center for a Holiday Winning Weekday tonight at 7:00. Tonight is the fourth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

McLaughlin Picks Up Where He Left Off

After missing four games on COVID-19 protocol, forward Dylan McLaughlin returned to the IceHogs lineup last weekend at Texas and picked up a goal and an assist over the two games against the Stars. He enters Tuesday's showdown on a six-game point streak (1G, 5A), tied for the longest streak by an IceHogs skater this season with Brett Connolly (4G, 5A) from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

Slavin and Mitchell Return from Blackhawks

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Ian Mitchell to the IceHogs. Slavin skated in nine games with the Blackhawks, including his NHL debut on Dec. 2 at Washington, and picked up his first NHL point (assist) the same night. Mitchell has skated in six games with the Blackhawks this season, tallying one assist. In his 19 contests with the IceHogs this season, he leads the club with nine assists and sits second on the team with 12 points.

IceHogs and Admirals Renew Rivalry

Entering Tuesday, the IceHogs are 2-1-0 against the Admirals in the head-to-head series. The Admirals opened the 12-game series with a 5-2 win on Nov. 26 at Rockford, but the IceHogs responded with 2-1 (Nov. 28 at Rockford) and 3-1 (Dec. 1 at Milwaukee) victories. IceHogs forward Evan Barratt leads the overall series with two goals and an assist for three points.

Admirals Keeping the Boat Afloat

Since last Sunday, the Admirals saw six players and two coaches receive callups to their NHL affiliate, the Nashville Predators, and added three players from the ECHL's Florida Everblades. Through all of the commotion, the Admirals have earned points in six of their last seven games (5-1-1-0) and saw a season-high six-game point streak come to a close (5-0-1) on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the red-hot Chicago Wolves. The Wolves are currently on an AHL season-high, 12-game winning streak and 13-game point streak!

Just before their game on Saturday, the Admirals saw four players return from Nashville.

Happy Holidays from the Rockford IceHogs!

After their AHL Holiday break, the IceHogs return to action on Monday, Dec. 27 against the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve! The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. as a part of a busy New Year's three-game in three-day weekend! Friday Night is a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 11-10-1-1 (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 10-13-2-0 (6th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee

Thu., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

65-63-8-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

