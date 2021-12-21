AHL Postpones Wednesday's Amerks Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Wednesday's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rochester Americans has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Penguins organization.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Ticket purchasers for Wednesday's game are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced soon. All ticket purchasers will receive an email with additional details.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.