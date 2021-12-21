AHL Postpones Wednesday's Amerks Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Wednesday's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rochester Americans has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Penguins organization.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
Ticket purchasers for Wednesday's game are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced soon. All ticket purchasers will receive an email with additional details.
