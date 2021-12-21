Syracuse Crunch Weekly

CRUNCH WIN ONCE, HAVE TWO POSTPONED

The Crunch earned one road win before a pair of home games were postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols in Week 10.

The team completed a three-game road trip with their first trip to Toronto since March 7, 2020. Syracuse defeated the Marlies, 4-2, Wednesday night to finish the road trip with a 2-1-0-0 record.

TOP PERFORMERS

Remi Elie powered the Crunch to their 4-2 win over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday at Coca-Cola Coliseum with a two-goal performance. Returning to the lineup after missing four games due to injury, Elie opened the scoring in the first period

before adding an insurance goal with a power-play marker in the third frame.

The Cornwall, Ontario native has three goals in his last two games played and nine points (5g, 4a) in 12 games this season. His first goal Wednesday also marked the 100th point in his AHL career. Prior to this season, the 26-year-old had

two career multi-goal games in the AHL; he now has two this season which leads the team.

***

Defenseman Andrej Sustr continued his strong play for the Crunch, turning in his third multi-point game of the season with two assists Wednesday against the Marlies. The veteran collected assists on Syracuse's first two goals of the game,

giving him his second career two-assist game in the AHL (also Nov. 26, 2021 vs. LHV).

In his first season back in the Lightning organization since 2017-18, Sustr has established new career highs in assists (5) and points (7) in 12 games this season with the Crunch. He also has one goal in eight games for Tampa Bay this season.

Sustr was recalled by the Lightning today ahead of Tampa Bay's final game before the holiday break.

RESCHEDULED DATES ANNOUNCED

The Syracuse Crunch have announced three rescheduled games for the 2021-22 season.

These three games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:

- AHL Game #268 (Syracuse at Rochester), originally scheduled for Dec. 1, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m.

- AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

- AHL Game #293 (Rochester at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 games in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the respective make-up games. Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their Dec. 3 or Dec. 4 tickets for any other

December home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444. Season ticket holders will use their Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 tickets for entry to the respective make-up games.

Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.

ADDITIONAL POSTPONEMENTS

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch and Belleville Senators, the following games have been postponed:

- Wed., Dec. 22 - Providence at Syracuse (AHL Game #400)

- Tue., Dec. 28 - Syracuse at Belleville (AHL Game #411)

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

UPCOMING: HOLIDAY BREAK

With tomorrow's game postponed, the Crunch hit the holiday break with an 8-10-2-1 record. Syracuse is currently in seventh place in the North Division with 19 points and a 0.452 points percentage. Syracuse has played just four games in December, posting a 2-2-0-0 record. They played just once at home.

To date, the Crunch have had seven games postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols. Five of those seven games have been slated for Upstate Medical University Arena. Additional make-up dates to the most recent postponed games will be announced at a later date.

The Crunch are now slated to come out of their holiday break Dec. 29 at Laval.

WEEK 10 RESULTS

Wednesday, Dec. 15 | Game 21 at Toronto | W, 4-2

Syracuse 2 1 1 - 4 Shots: 7-15-10-32 PP: 1/2

Toronto 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 14-6-8-28 PP: 2/5

1st Period-Elie 4 (Jones, Sustr), 3:06. Element 2 (Sustr), 10:55. 2nd Period-Koepke 4 (Somppi), 5:56. 3rd Period-Elie 5 (Day, Barré-Boulet), 9:19 (PP). . . . Lagace 3-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves)A-1,271

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 20.9% (18-for-86) 9th (T-10th)

Penalty Kill 77.9% (60-for-77) T-26th (25th)

Goals For 2.90 GFA (61) 23rd (21st)

Goals Against 3.43 GAA (72) 26th (27th)

Shots For 30.86 SF/G (648) 12th (12th)

Shots Against 28.10 SA/G (590) 7th (9th)

Penalty Minutes 12.38 PIM/G (260) 18th (T-17th)

Category Leader

Points 18 Dumont

Goals 10 Dumont

Assists 11 Day

PIM 34 Dumont

Plus/Minus +8 Sustr

Wins 3 Lagace|Miftakhov

GAA 2.65 Miftakhov

Save % .907 Miftakhov

