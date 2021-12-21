Wolves' Trip to Cleveland Postponed

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Tuesday that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday on the road against the Cleveland Monsters have been postponed. Makeup dates have not been set.

The Wolves, who have won a franchise-record-tying 12 games in a row, will next have their chance to set the team record Friday, Dec. 31, at Rockford.

The Central Division-leading Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Jan. 1 when they host the Rockford IceHogs in the inaugural Chicago New Year's Classic. To celebrate the first New Year's Day home game in Wolves history, fans can take 30 percent off by using the code CLASSIC right here. For more information, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

