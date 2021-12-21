American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #392) and Thursday, Dec. 23 (AHL Game #403) at Cleveland have been postponed.

The Wolves organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.