American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week
December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #392) and Thursday, Dec. 23 (AHL Game #403) at Cleveland have been postponed.
The Wolves organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
