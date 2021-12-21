Leason, Snively Return to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey.

Leason, 22, has scored one goal in five games with the Bears this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 21 games with Washington this season.

The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with the Chocolate and White. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74).

Snively, 25, has recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 21 games with Hershey this season and leads the team in points and tied for first in goals. He recorded an assist in his NHL debut on Dec. 19 against the Los Angeles Kings and became the first player in franchise history to play for the team as a native of Virginia. During the 2020-21 season, Snively recorded 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games for the Bears. In 105 career games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 70 points (28g, 42a).

The Bears return to action on the road today at the PPL Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

