American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, the Monsters games scheduled for TOMORROW, DECEMBER 22, at 7:00 p.m. and THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Wolves in Cleveland have been postponed.

All tickets purchased for Wednesday and Thursday's games will be honored for the rescheduled game dates that will be announced in the near future. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 21, 2021

CHICAGO-CLEVELAND GAMES POSTPONED

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #392) and Thursday, Dec. 23 (AHL Game #403) at Cleveland have been postponed.

The Wolves organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.