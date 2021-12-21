American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week
December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, the Monsters games scheduled for TOMORROW, DECEMBER 22, at 7:00 p.m. and THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Wolves in Cleveland have been postponed.
All tickets purchased for Wednesday and Thursday's games will be honored for the rescheduled game dates that will be announced in the near future. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 21, 2021
CHICAGO-CLEVELAND GAMES POSTPONED
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #392) and Thursday, Dec. 23 (AHL Game #403) at Cleveland have been postponed.
The Wolves organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2021
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Reassigns Czuczman and Shaw to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week - AHL
- Mayhew Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears add Hunter Shepard and Christopher Brown to the roster - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Host Admirals on Holiday Winning Weekday at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets