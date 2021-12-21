Two Minutes for Thoughts: December 21st, 2021

December 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







Losing is never fun, that's for sure. The reality of sports is, however, that losses will come and losing streaks will happen. For the first time in 2021-22, the Hartford Wolf Pack lived that reality. After dropping a 4-2 decision on November 27th in Springfield, the Wolf Pack returned to action with a 4-3 shootout loss on December 12th in Lehigh Valley for their first back-to-back losses of the campaign. On Friday night, it was a 3-1 defeat at home against the Phantoms, and on Saturday a 6-4 setback in Springfield.

On Sunday, the Wolf Pack found themselves down 3-0 against the Thunderbirds, staring loss number five in a row right in the eyes. What happened from there, however, shows just what kind of leadership and resolve this team has. The Wolf Pack don't quit, even when times are tough.

Off The Schneid in Style

Tim Gettinger gave the Wolf Pack life late in the second period with his eighth goal of the season, firing a heavy shot that beat Colten Ellis. Hunter Skinner checked in with his second of the year at 7:47 of the third period, then Jonny Brodzinski tied it at 19:26 with his team-leading ninth goal. Gettinger would win it in the shootout, and the Wolf Pack would snap the losing streak with a 4-3 victory.

This win was a microcosm of the Wolf Pack's season. Down 3-0 and dealing with a four-game losing streak, a lot of teams would have simply packed up shop and called it a day. The Wolf Pack didn't do that. They stuck with it, didn't show any frustration, and found a way to claw back against a great opponent and collect two points.

This isn't anything new, either. The Wolf Pack have struggled to score first this season, and they've spent more time than they'd like behind early in games. That said, they never quit, always work until the final whistle, and have made a habit out of coming back to steal points in games. Sure, it can be a dangerous way to live, but the Wolf Pack are thriving when dealing with adversity. It makes for a fun product to watch every night.

Facing adversity, staying true to the process and playing your style no matter what are extremely valuable traits to have. Over the course of a season, that will greatly help this Wolf Pack team. If they make the playoffs? These experiences will help greatly when the going gets tough and the games tighten up. This team has an identity, and they don't shift away from it even when the sea gets choppy.

Milestone Weekend

Jarred Tinordi, here on a conditioning stint, and Ty Ronning both hit milestones over the weekend. On Saturday night in Springfield, Tinordi played in his 400th career AHL game. On Sunday, Ronning skated in game #100 as both an AHL'er and a member of the Wolf Pack.

Tinordi, signed by the Rangers this past off-season, brings so much to the table for the Wolf Pack, even if for a limited time. He's a big, physical defenseman who is super responsible in his own zone. Countless times this past weekend, Tinordi shutdown the opposition forecheck and provided a steady partner for Zac Jones, Jeff Taylor, and Zach Giuttari. He's also a former captain in this league, and knows what it takes to be a pro.

Even if just for two weeks, there is a lot for the young defensemen on the Wolf Pack's roster to learn from Tinordi.

As for Ronning, he's a player who has continued to work hard. He broke out in the shortened 2020-21 season and has built on that momentum this season. Ronning sits eighth on the club with 12 points (6 g, 6 a) and is a consistent presence inside the top-six. His ability to create turnovers has helped lead to a more consistent offensive attack at five-on-five from whichever line he plays on.

Congratulations to both Jarred and Ty on hitting these milestones!

This N' That

One more thing on the four-game losing streak for the Wolf Pack: I found myself very impressed with the battle level of the team during the streak. They never wavered, even while being in a rut and coming back from a 15-day layoff between games. Again, that shows the character of this group. They work hard and they never quit. This is a hockey team you absolutely should be getting behind, Hartford. Again, hop on the believer's bandwagon now. It could be a very fun 2022.

Let us be the first to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! The next two weeks should be a lot of fun. The Pack close out their pre-holiday schedule with the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' on Wednesday night at the XL Center at 7:00 p.m. The next game isn't until a week later, on December 29th, when the Pack will travel to Bridgeport for a rematch with the Isles.

After that? We've got you covered on New Year's Eve! Join us at 3:00 p.m. as the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins. The first 1,500 fans will receive a team calendar courtesy of HDI and a commemorative pin from 'First Night Out'. We'll have $2 beers and $1 hot dogs available thanks to Nomads, and there will be postgame fireworks starting at 6:00 pm outside in Bushnell Park.

Oh, and December 31st is also our rescheduled 'Teddy Bear Toss' game! So, yeah, we've got a lot going on and it should be a fun afternoon! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Lastly, stick taps to Keith Kinkaid on collecting his first NHL win of the season six days ago in Arizona. Kinkaid made 29 saves and allowed the Rangers to find their game in a 3-2 victory over the Coyotes. Kinkaid has been such a pro this season in Hartford and gives this Wolf Pack team a real swagger when he is in goal. His play early in the season allowed the club to collect points while finding their way. He's been vital to the team's success this year, and I for one was thrilled to see him get rewarded with a recall, a start for the Rangers and a big road victory.

