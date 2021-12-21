Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Connor Bunnaman

Weekly Recap

Friday, Dec. 17

Phantoms 3 - Hartford Wolf Pack 1

The Phantoms won their third straight in what was their first away game in three weeks in taking a 3-1 decision at the first-place Wolf Pack on Friday. Hayden Hodgson and Connor Bunnaman gave the Phantoms a 2-1 lead and Maksim Sushko added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Phantoms out shot Hartford 15-4 in the third period while protecting their 2-1 advantage in slamming the door on a potential Hartford comeback effort.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Rochester Americans 4 - Phantoms 3 (SO)

Connor Bunnaman and Maksim Sushko both scored in a second consecutive game and the Phantoms earned a standings point in a fourth straight contest. Rochester scored twice in the last 3:30 to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead but Garrett Wilson dramatically tied the game with 50.4 second left to force overtime in front of the incredulous PPL Center crowd. Connor Bunnaman nearly won the game in overtime on a wide-open shot in the slot set up on a nifty drop by Cal O'Reilly. But Amerks goalie Aaron Dell made perhaps the save of the year with a spectacular windmill-style snag in the glove to keep the game going.

Goalie Sam Ersson was great in his first game in seven weeks but left with an injury after two periods and made way for Pat Nagle in relief.

Upcoming:

Tuesday, December 21, 7:05 - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears

The Phantoms are 1-1-0 against Hershey this season. This is a rescheduled game from the December 1 date that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears.

Hershey has had several players recalled recently to Washington including leading scorer Joe Snively and Mike Sgarbossa.

Tonight is the first appearance back at PPL Center for former popular Phantoms center Mike Vecchione who played for the Phantoms 2017-19.

Wednesday, December 22, 7:00 - Phantoms at Hershey Bears

The Phantoms rematch with their rivals over in Chocolatetown in the last game before the break. Mike Vecchione leads the Bears with 14 assists and is tied with Garrett Pilon among active Hershey players with 17 points.

Schedule Adjustments

The Phantoms game on Wednesday, December 17 was postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

Team Scoring Leaders

x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15

Gerry Mayhew 9-6-15

Garrett Wilson 6-8-14

Adam Clendening 3-8-11

x - Max Willman 8-2-10

Cal O'Reilly 3-7-10

Egor Zamula 2-8-10

Goaltending Leaders

Pat Nagle 3-0-2, 2.36, .896

Felix Sandstrom 3-7-3, 3.08, .896

Sam Ersson 0-2-1, 2.51, .906

Recent Transactions

Dec 15 2021 - Delete Jackson Cates (F) - Recalled by PHI

Dec 18 2021 - Delete Felix Sandstrom (G) - Recalled by PHI

Dec 20 2021 - Add Felix Sandstrom (G) - Returned from PHI

Upcoming Schedule

Tues, Dec 21 vs. Hershey Bears (7:05) (PPL Center)

Wed, Dec 22 at Hershey Bears (7:00)

Wed, Dec 29 vs. Cleveland Monsters (7:05) (PPL Center)

Fri, Dec 31 at Utica Comets (5:00)

Sat, Jan 1 vs. Bridgeport Islanders (6:05) (PPL Center)

Upcoming Home Games

Tuesday, December 21 vs. Hershey Bears (7:05)

Wednesday, December 29 vs. Cleveland Monsters (7:05)

Saturday, January 1 vs. Bridgeport Islanders (6:05)

Saturday, January 15 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05)

Sunday, January 16 vs. Toronto Marlies (3:05)

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join the Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

