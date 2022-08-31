Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (62-60) at Louisville Bats (52-72)

LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #123 / Road #60: Indianapolis Indians (62-60) at Louisville Bats (52-72)

PROBABLES: LHP Zach Matson (0-1, 5.22) vs. RHP Raynel Espinal (5-6, 5.79)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians sent 10 hitters to the plate in a five-run top of the first inning, but ultimately fell in walk-off fashion to the Bats last night at Louisville Slugger Field, 7-6 in 10 innings. From the start, the Indians applied immediate pressure with three of the first four hitters in the Indianapolis lineup collecting singles. Shortstop Hoy Park led off the game with a ground ball up the middle, and first baseman Kevin Padlo plated him with a looped single out to right center field. After recently-optioned right fielder Bligh Madris drove in a run with an RBI groundout, designated hitter Mason Martin hit an RBI infield single and Godoy plated two more with a ground ball into left field. The Bats got on the board with a bases-clearing double to left-center field in the bottom of the third. Indians third baseman Diego Castillo tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth with a line drive home run that snuck just inside the left field foul pole, but Louisville struck for another three-run inning to tie the game in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from second baseman Leonardo Rivas that bounced through the right side of the infield. After the Indians were held scoreless with a timely 1-5-3 double play in the top of the 10th, Stephen Piscotty lined a walk-off single off the wall in left field.

CASTILLO CRUSHED IT: Diego Castillo belted his third Triple-A home run this season to plate Indy's sixth run of the game and extend its lead to three runs over Louisville. He now has 13 total home runs this season between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis after launching a career-high 19 long balls last season between Double-A Somerset (11), Double-A Altoona (5) and Indianapolis (3). He went 2-for-3 last night and reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances with two walks and two runs scored. It was his first multi-hit game with Indianapolis since Aug. 14 at Memphis, when he also hit his last home run.

CAL'S CONSISTENT: Cal Mitchell extended his hitting streak to eight games since Aug. 19 last night as he led the Indians offense with three total hits. Last night was his fifth multi-hit game in that span, his sixth in 16 August games and his first three-hit game since July 12 at Columbus. After having a career-high tying 13-game hitting streak snapped last Thursday, Mitchell has hit safely in all but one game since July 7 with a .366 average (30-for-82). He hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since April 28-29 and has now hit safely in 40 of his last 44 Triple-A games since May 4. In that time, Mitchell owns a .349 average (60-for-172) with 20 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 24 runs scored. The outfielder has hit safely in 51 of 62 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .338 average (78-for-231), eight home runs, 47 RBI and .928 OPS.

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: Cody Bolton entered in relief of starter Jerad Eickhoff last night and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief with the game tied at 6-6. It was his sixth relief appearance in seven August games, and in the month he is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA (5er/15.0ip) and 18 strikeouts. He has only been scored upon in two of his outings out of the bullpen since Aug. 2, and in 13 total relief appearances this season he is 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA (8er/30.0ip). In comparison, he is 0-2 with a 3.48 ERA (13er/33.2ip) in 11 starts with Indianapolis.

OLIVA BACK ON: Jared Oliva went 2-for-4 for his third multi-hit performance in his last four games. After walking in his first plate appearance and scoring a run, he roped his 14th double of the season in the third inning. In the top of the 10th inning, Oliva then hit an infield single to third base to set up runners on first and second with no outs. His 14 doubles this season ties his 2021 total between Pittsburgh (2) and Indianapolis (12). Oliva has now hit safely in 10 of 14 games in August with a .348 average (16-for-46), four doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI. He also has five walks to only nine strikeouts, and hasn't struck out once in his past four games.

TONIGHT: After going 8-4 through their 12-game homestand with back-to-back series victories over Iowa and Rochester, the Indians will look to tie the series with division-rival, Louisville, in today's 6:35 PM ET game at Louisville Slugger Field. The Indians have won four-of-six series (two splits) since the All-Star break, one of which came 5-2 against the Bats at Victory Field from Aug. 2-7. Overall, Indy now trails Louisville 6-7 in the season series with just five games remaining at Louisville Slugger Field. Since 1998, the Indians are 234-228 against the Bats with a 115-111 record at Louisville. Southpaw Zach Matson will take the mound for his 24th appearance and 10th start of the season with the Indians, he is 0-1 with a 5.22 ERA (17er/29.1ip). Matson is 0-1 with a 5.02 ERA (8er/14.1ip) as a starter. In two appearances against Louisville, he has thrown 2.1 innings and allowed two runs. Countering for Louisville, RHP Raynel Espinal who is 5-6 with a 5.79 ERA (60er/93.1ip) and 112 strikeouts. Tonight, will mark Espinal's first start against Indianapolis.

THIS DAY IN 1978: Champ Summers, the eventual Minor League Player of the Year, blasted two home runs vs. Springfield to keep the Indians' playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 win as they awaited their postseason destiny. Their chances of winning the Eastern Division title relied on the outcome of the second game of a doubleheader between Evansville and Iowa. The Indians and Triplets were tied for first place heading into the day, but Evansville's 3-2 loss to Iowa in Game 2 of the doubleheader provided Indy clarity. Indianapolis went on to the American Association playoffs as the Eastern Division champions. Summers hit .368 that season with 34 home runs and 124 RBI.

