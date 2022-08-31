Baumann Shoves In Tides' Second Straight Win

August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va. --- The Norfolk Tides (58-66) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-57), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Tides starter Mike Baumann was dominant, going 6.0 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out a career-high 13 strikeouts.

Norfolk took the early 2-0 lead when Jacob Nottingham ripped a two-run double over the center fielder's head. Immediately afterward, IronPigs starter Kent Emanuel left the game with an apparent injury. He would end up earning his second loss of the season.

The only run that was scored by Lehigh Valley came in the top of the fifth, which was an unearned run. After Will Toffey reached first on a strikeout passed ball, Daniel Robertson hit a double later in the inning to score Toffey and cut the Tides lead to 2-1.

Jordan Westburg immediately responded for the Tides, launching his 13th Triple-A home run in the bottom of the fifth. The Tides would only score one more in the bottom of the seventh when Yusniel Diaz walked with the bases loaded, making the final score, 4-1.

The bullpen for the Tides continued off of Baumann's success after the sixth inning. Yennier Cano and Louis Head each tossed an inning and earned their third hold of the season, while Cole Uvila closed out the ninth for his 11th save.

Game three of the series is set for tomorrow for a Business Matinee special at 12:05 p.m. RHP Beau Sulser (1-2, 4.91) is scheduled to start for the Tides while Lehigh Valley has yet to announce their starter in what is expected to be a bullpen day.

POSTGAME NOTES

BIG MIKE SHOVES: Earning his second win of the season tonight was Mike Baumann, going 6.0 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out a career-high 13 strikeouts...he beat his 12-strikeout game from April 30, 2019 with High-A Frederick vs. Wilmington...in 13 games (nine starts) since June 8, Baumann is 2-2 with a 2.76 ERA (14 ER, 45.2 IP) with 61 strikeouts to 18 walks.

WILD WILD WEST: The only home run hit tonight was by Jordan Westburg, who went 1-for-2 with three runs, a solo homer and three walks...it was his 13th homer of the season for the Tides and his 22nd overall...he leads the Orioles farm system in home runs and extra-base hits (55).

YOUNGSTER JOEY: In his second game with the Tides, Joey Ortiz had himself another two-hit game going 2-for-4 with a run scored...overall it was his 35th multi-hit game this season.

THE SHERIFF OF NOTTINGHAM: Tonight, Jacob Nottingham went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI...he's hit safely in 13 of his prior 18 games (since July 30), batting .277 (18-for-65) with seven runs, three doubles, three homers and 12 RBI...he's also reached base safely in 12 consecutive games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.