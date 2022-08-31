Slow Start Spells Sounds' Defeat to Memphis
August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds fell behind early and failed to put together a rally, dropping a 9-3 ballgame to the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. With the loss and Columbus Clippers win, the Sounds division lead drops to 2.5 games with 25 games remaining.
Memphis put a couple of runs on the board in the opening inning, then added on with two runs in the third and two more in the fourth inning to go ahead 6-0. The early advantage proved to be enough for Memphis.
Nashville got on the board thanks to Mario Feliciano's fifth homer of the season. After Joey Wiemer drew a walk, Feliciano slugged a ball off the batter's eye to get the Sounds on the scoreboard in the fourth.
The two squads would trade runs in the seventh. After Memphis extended their advantage to five runs, Sal Frelick singled to plate Pedro Severino as part of Nashville's four-hit frame. Memphis tacked on a two more runs in the eighth, making the final score 9-3.
Ethan Small ended with the loss, lasting just 3.2 innings in his 20th start this season for the Sounds (8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Lucas Erceg turned in a quality outing out of the bullpen, retiring all seven batters faced with two strikeouts. Justin Topa, Cam Robinson and Nash Walters also made relief appearances.
Game three of the six-game series will be on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (8-6, 4.49) is the scheduled starter for the Sounds. Memphis's starter is to be determined. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Mario Feliciano (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) has homered in consecutive games for the first time with the Sounds. His last had a homer in consecutive games in four-straight contests from June 3-7, 2019 with Advanced-A Carolina.
Joey Wiemer (0-for-2, 2 BB, SB) stole his 30th base this season (across all levels) in the second inning...he has swiped 30 bases in each of his two seasons in professional baseball.
Sal Frelick (2-for-5, RBI) had his 11th multi-hit game in his first month with the Sounds...he finishes August with a .376 average (35-for-93) with 16 runs, 6 doubles, a triple and 7 RBI.
Lucas Erceg (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) has a 0.73 ERA (12.1 IP/1 ER) and 0.73 WHIP in his last seven appearances.
