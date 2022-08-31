2023 RailRiders Schedule Announced

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their schedule for the 2023 season. The RailRiders will open their season on March 31 with a three-game homestand and conclude their second straight 150-game schedule on the road on September 24, split evenly with 75 games at home and 75 on the road.

"While we watch an exciting end to the 2022 season, we are also thrilled to start planning for 2023," said Katie Beekman, the RailRiders General Manager. "The schedule release now gives our fans a chance to watch some great games over the month ahead while thinking about the next wave of talent ready to represent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the New York Yankees. It also gives us the momentum to start thinking about how we can make the 2023 season even better than what we experienced this year."

The 2023 schedule is comprised of 24 six-game series and two three-game sets. The RailRiders will play 132 games against teams from the International League's East Division and 18 against clubs from the West.

The RailRiders meet teams from the old iteration of the IL North for 117 games out of the 150 scheduled. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays Buffalo (Toronto affiliate) 21 times and has 24 games apiece against Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia), Rochester (Washington), Syracuse (New York Mets) and Worcester (Boston). The RailRiders will host Omaha, marking the first trip to Moosic for the Kansas City affiliate since 1990, and Norfolk (Baltimore) for six-game sets while traveling to St. Paul (Minnesota) for the second straight year and hitting up Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) and Columbus (Cleveland) for the first time since 2019.

Highlights of the 2023 regular season schedule include:

March 31 thru April 2: Opening Weekend at PNC Field against Buffalo

April 18 thru 30: A 12-game road trip to St.Paul and Worcester. The RailRiders will visit the Saints for the second straight season.

May 2 thru 14: A two-week homestand with Rochester and Omaha coming to town, marking the first time the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate plays in Moosic since 1990.

May 16 thru 21: First SWB trip to Charlotte since August 2019

June 6 thru 11: Norfolk returns to PNC Field for the second straight season as Baltimore boasts one of the top farm systems in baseball.

June 28 thru July 3: Six-game series at Syracuse ending on Monday, July 3

July 4 thru 9: Lehigh Valley heads to PNC Field starting a set on Independence Day

July 14 thru 16: The RailRiders post-MLB All-Star break series takes the club to Norfolk for a three-game set.

August 1 thru 13: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Rochester and Syracuse in a two-week homestand.

August 22 thru 27: The IronPigs return to Moosic for the final IronRail series of the season and the second-to-last homestand of the regular season.

August 29 thru September 10: SWB heads to Rochester and Columbus for the last long road trip of the season.

September 12 thru 17: The RailRiders host Buffalo in the final homestand of the season.

September 19 thru 24: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final road trip brings the regular season to a close in Syracuse.

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later time and the 2023 schedule remains subject to change. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL.

