Admission $1 Per Person for October 14 "Encanto" Family Movie Night

August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will show a screening of "Encanto" on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting and Kid Zone inflatables. An unlimited wristband for Kids Zone inflatables costs $5. The ballpark's concession stands and the VyStar Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m..

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp's "Encanto" Family Movie Night will be located in Lot P. To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's "Encanto" Family Movie Night Facebook event. Those who RSVP will be automatically entered to win raffle prizes that will be given away prior to the start of the movie.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.