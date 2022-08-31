RailRiders Win Over Mets 6-1
August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-58) won the series opener over the Syracuse Mets 6-1 on Wednesday night. After trailing 1-0, the RailRiders rattled off six unanswered runs.
Syracuse took an early advantage against Sean Boyle in the first. A JT Riddle RBI single gave the Mets a 1-0 lead as Boyle threw 32 pitches in the inning, but ended the frame with the bases loaded. The RailRiders tagged Syracuse starter Mike Montgomery with three runs thanks to a bases-clearing double from Armando Alvarez. Of Alvarez's last 14 hits, ten have gone for extra bases (four home runs, six doubles). SWB led 3-1 after a 32-minute first inning.
Estevan Florial scored on a pickle between first and second that resulted in a couple of errors in the second. Tyler Wade doubled home Phillip Evans in the third followed by a solo homer from Ben Rortvedt in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.
Boyle struck out eight in 5.2 innings. Braden Bristo, Deivi García and Jacob Barnes closed down the final 3.1 innings to snap a three-game losing streak. Boyle (2-1) earned his second straight win. Montgomery (2-10) was saddled with the loss.
The RailRiders and Mets play a doubleheader on Thursday night. Mitch Spence starts game one with Chi Chi Gonzalez on the mound for game two. Tickets and details are available at swbrailriders.com.
