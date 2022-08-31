Grandal Completes Rehab, Pérez & Banks Optioned
August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal completed his rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights and was activated off Chicago's 10-day injured list today. Grandal, 33, appeared in three games with the Knights on this most recent stint (8/26-8/28) and hit .455 (5-for-11) with two runs scored, one double, one home run and four RBIs. Overall this season with the White Sox, Grandal has appeared in 74 games and is hitting .203 (51-for-251) with nine runs scored, five doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs.
C Carlos Pérez was optioned to Charlotte today and will be active for tonight's game. He had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox on August 21 and appeared in two games with the White Sox. He went 1-for-4 at the plate. With the Knights this season, Pérez, 25, is hitting .257 (90-for-350) with 46 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and two stolen bases in 91 games.
LHP Tanner Banks was optioned to the Charlotte Knights by the Chicago White Sox today (Report TBD). With the Knights this season, Banks has a 0-1 record with a 3.86 ERA (9.1 innings pitched) in five games (two starts). In 32 games with the White Sox this season, Banks is 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA (47.0 innings pitched).
