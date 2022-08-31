Solid Pitching, Hot Bats Brew Victory over Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Jack Lopez led the Hens offense smashing three hits, including two doubles and an RBI. Andre Lipcius and Brendon Davis each picked up two hits, including a home run for each of them. Lipcius also tallied a double. Spencer Torkelson and Ali Sanchez each notched a single and an RBI. John Valente also doubled, stole a base and scored.

Elvin Rodriguez was stellar, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five batters. The winning decision is Rodriguez's 6th, as he is now 6-3 on the season. Miguel Diaz picked up his 10th hold, pitching 1.1 innings, striking out three batters and retiring all four batters that he faced. Sam Howard pitched 0.2 inning, allowing one walk and notching his 7th hold of the season. Nick Vincent came in and pitched the final 1.0 inning, earning his 3rd save. Vincent allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters. Vincent's scoreless inning streak is halted at 21.1 innings pitched.

What's Next - The Toledo Mud Hens will remain in Rochester for game three of the series, with first pitch coming at 7:05 pm EST on Thursday, September 1st.

