Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

Toledo Mud Hens (67-56) 5, Rochester Red Wings (55-70) 4

Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final: TOL 5, ROC 4

WP: Elvin Rodriguez (6-3, 4.46)â

LP: Connor Sadzeck (1-3, 1.63)

SV: Nick Vincent (3, 2.85)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 5 10 0

Rochester 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 8 1

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:06

Temperature: 75° F

Time of Game: 2:23

Attendance: 5,242

Home Runs:

TOL - Brendon Davis (8) solo off RHP Patrick Murphy in the 1st (count: 0-0) to left field

TOL - Andre Lipcius (2) solo off RHP Connor Sadzeck in the 6th (count: 2-1) to left field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Elvin Rodriguez: (6-3, 4.46) 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 22 BF, 77:59 (P:S), left up 3-2

RHP Patrick Murphy: (2-3, 4.82) 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 17 BF, 57:38 (P:S), left tied 2-2

RED WINGS NOTES

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: With his fourth-inning single in today's game, 1B John Nogowski extended his hitting streak to six games dating back to 8/25...the righty is 6-for-24 during his streak with a double, two RBI, four runs and two walks...the Florida native also extended his on-base streak to eight games and has reached base safely in 23 of his first 25 games with the Red Wings.

- Since joining the Wings on 8/3 Nogowski leads the squad in hits (29), doubles (6), RBI (14), and walks (13)

JAKE FROM RBI FARM: 3B Jake Alu hit two doubles in today's game, the first was a fifth-inning RBI double, and the second came in the ninth inning...this marks his sixth and seventh of the season with the Red Wings, and his 31st and 32nd two-baggers of the season (25 in Harrisburg, 7 in Rochester)...the lefty's 32 two-baggers leads the entire Nationals organization in that category, followed by teammate LF Andrew Stevenson...since joining the squad on 7/12, Alu leads all Red Wings in RBI with 20.

MURPHY'S LAW: RHP Patrick Murphy got the nod for the Red Wings in today's game, making his third start of the season...the righty pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, including a leadoff home run in the first, and a walk while striking out three batters...the Arizona Native tied his season high in innings pitched and has now pitched four innings in back-to-back games for the first time since 5/28/2019 and 6/2/2019 with Double-A New Hampshire.

- In three games as a starter, Murphy has an ERA of 2.45 (3 ER/11 IP).

DOUBLE LIFE: With doubles from 2B Jecksson Flores, RF Nick Banks, and two from Jake Alu, the Wings have now logged a two-bagger in eight straight games dating back to game one of the Indianapolis series on 8/23...they have now collected an extra-base hit in 12-straight games (since 8/17).

- The four doubles in today's contest were the most by the Wings in a single game since 8/18 in Worcester when they finished with five two-baggers.

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson's 11-game hit streak came to an end in today's game, but he was able to extend his on-base streak to 17 games...the Louisiana native is 15-for-46 (.326) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, seven RBI, and seven runs scored during his streak...coming into tonight's game, the lefty's active streak was the fifth longest in the International League, a full nine games behind Buffalo infielder Otto Lopez (19 games, 35-for-80).

WHERE THERE'S A WIL-MER, THERE'S A WAY: C Wilmer Perez picked up his first career Triple-A hit with a triple in the ninth inning of today's game...coming into today, Perez had four at-bats as a Wing, all coming as a pinch hitter...his three-bagger today was his first since 7/12/2017 with the Dominican Summer League.

TIDES NOTES

ANDRE 3000: After hitting his first career Triple-A home run yesterday, Toledo 3B Andre Lipcius collected his second today with a sixth-inning blast...the right-handed hitter also added a double and a walk in three official at-bats, extending his hit streak to five games...since being promoted to Toledo on August 3rd, the Maryland native is hitting .319 (23-for-72) in 20 games.

âNEXT GAME

Toledo at Rochester

Thursday, September 1st

First Pitch 7:05 p.m.

RHP Austin Bergner (1-1, 3.18) vs. RHP Joan Adon (0-2, 7.41)

