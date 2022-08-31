Mud Hens Announce 2023 Season Schedule

It's not too early to start planning around our 2023 schedule, Toledo. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31, 2023. Mark your calendars and get ready for Toledo's biggest annual celebration, as the home opener has been a standing room only sellout crowd every year. What better way to kick off your weekend than with Mud Hens baseball?

Thirty-nine of the 75 home games will be played on weekend dates (Friday: 13, Saturday: 13, Sunday: 13). The Mud Hens celebrate Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-28), Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day Weekend (September 1-3) at home.

The team plays at home against rival Columbus (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) 12 times (August 8-13 and September 12-17), against Iowa (Chicago Cubs affiliate) six times (August 29 - September 3) and against Louisville (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) 12 times (April 11-16 and July 4-9). The 2023 regular season is slated to finish on Sunday, September 17.

There's still time to get to a game this season.

It might be September, but baseball season is still going strong at Fifth Third Field. We have 12 home games left (including two doubleheaders), so now is definitely the time to get to a game.

