Jacksonville Scores Five Unanswered Runs Late in Win Over Gwinnett

August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Troy Johnston drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored five unanswered runs late in the game to take a 5-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

After being held scoreless through the first six innings Jacksonville (67-58) tied the game in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Ryan Lavarnway walked and went to third on a single from Ray-Patrick Didder. A throw to third allowed Didder to go to second and Erik González smacked a two-run single to tie the game at two.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead in the eighth inning. Avi Garcia led off the inning with a double off Gwinnett (60-65) reliever Jacob Webb (L, 2-2). Two batters later, Johnston drove in the go-ahead run with a single to make the score 3-2. Following a flyout, Victor Victor Mesa singled and advanced to second on a fielding error and Johnston advanced to third. With runners on first and second, Lavarnway drove in both runs with a base hit to push the lead to 5-2.

Gwinnett took the early lead in the bottom of the first. Orlando Arcia and Pat Valaika started the inning with back-to-back singles. A walk loaded the bases and two batters later, Taylor Motter hit a sac fly to score Arcia and put the Stripers ahead 1-0.

The Stripers added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Hernán Perez (6) blasted a solo home run to push the Gwinnett lead to 2-0.

Jacksonville got a great effort from their pitching staff. Bryan Hoeing threw six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Will Stewart (W, 5-4) threw one scoreless frame, allowing just one hit. Anthony Maldonado (S, 2) closed the game, spinning two scoreless innings with one strikeout while yielding just one hit.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Matthew Kent (6-9, 5.35 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Stripers will counter with RHP Ian Anderson (1-0, 5.91 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.