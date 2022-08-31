Parsons Earns 10th Win, Beats Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - The Memphis Redbirds went to work early and piled on throughout the game, taking a 9-3 victory against the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The offense tallied 11 hits and scored in three of the first four frames while Tommy Parsons picked up his team-leading 10th win of the season.

Memphis jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI double from Alec Burleson and a Luken Baker sacrifice fly. Burleson and Baker pushed across two more runs in the third inning on base hits. In the fourth, it was all Burleson, who drove in two runs on a single with the bases loaded and put the Redbirds up 6-0.

Parsons (10-3) only blemish was allowing a two-run homer to Mario Feliciano. He allowed the two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out two over six innings.

Memphis got insurance runs from Pedro Pages on an RBI single and Juan Yepez, who clubbed a two-run blast in the eighth inning. Burleson finished the game 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

The Memphis Redbirds (64-60) continue their six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (75-49) with game three on Thursday night. RHP Dylan File is set to start for the Sounds while the Redbirds starter is to be determined. First pitch is slated for 7:05pm CDT at First Horizon Park.

