Parsons Earns 10th Win, Beats Nashville
August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Memphis Redbirds went to work early and piled on throughout the game, taking a 9-3 victory against the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The offense tallied 11 hits and scored in three of the first four frames while Tommy Parsons picked up his team-leading 10th win of the season.
Memphis jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI double from Alec Burleson and a Luken Baker sacrifice fly. Burleson and Baker pushed across two more runs in the third inning on base hits. In the fourth, it was all Burleson, who drove in two runs on a single with the bases loaded and put the Redbirds up 6-0.
Parsons (10-3) only blemish was allowing a two-run homer to Mario Feliciano. He allowed the two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out two over six innings.
Memphis got insurance runs from Pedro Pages on an RBI single and Juan Yepez, who clubbed a two-run blast in the eighth inning. Burleson finished the game 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
The Memphis Redbirds (64-60) continue their six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (75-49) with game three on Thursday night. RHP Dylan File is set to start for the Sounds while the Redbirds starter is to be determined. First pitch is slated for 7:05pm CDT at First Horizon Park.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2022
- Saints' Offense Stymied in 5-1 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Slow Start Spells Sounds' Defeat to Memphis - Nashville Sounds
- Parsons Earns 10th Win, Beats Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Martinez Deals as Omaha Takes 5-1 Win in St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jacksonville Scores Five Unanswered Runs Late in Win Over Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baumann Shoves In Tides' Second Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Win Over Mets 6-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Drop Opener to Bulls 9-6 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Two-Out Trouble Hamstrings Mets in 6-1 Loss to Rail Riders in Series Opener on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons' Bats Quieted by Worcester 9-1 on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Wong Homers Again, Seabold Spins Gem in 9-1 Win Over Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Mitchell and Bins Power Indians Past Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Bash Knights 9-6 - Durham Bulls
- Late Jacksonville Rally Too Much for Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Third Loss in a Row for Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Can't Hang on to Early Lead, Fall to Indians 6-2 - Louisville Bats
- Columbus Flips Script With Shutout Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Ozzie Albies Set to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment - Gwinnett Stripers
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (62-60) at Louisville Bats (52-72) - Indianapolis Indians
- Grandal Completes Rehab, Pérez & Banks Optioned - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Fall Short in Wednesday Matinee, 5-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Solid Pitching, Hot Bats Brew Victory over Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings to Welcome Back Daniel Brito September 15 - Rochester Red Wings
- Admission $1 Per Person for October 14 "Encanto" Family Movie Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Announce 2023 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- 2023 RailRiders Schedule Announced - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Closing August Strong, Win Third Straight 10-6 over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Storm Chasers Put Up Six Runs but Drop Series Opener to the Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jacksonville Outlasts Gwinnett With 11-Inning Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Fall 7-6 in 11 Innings to Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.