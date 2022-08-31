Wings Fall Short in Wednesday Matinee, 5-4

Despite their competitive 2-out rally in the ninth inning, the Red Wings lost to the Mud Hens, 5-4, in their contest on Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field.

RHP Patrick Murphy (2-3) surrendered a solo home run on the first pitch of the game. In 4 innings pitched, he allowed 2 runs on 4 hits, struck out 3, and allowed 1 base-on-balls.

2B Jecksson Flores smacked his sixth double of the year in the bottom of the third. This extended the Red Wings consecutive extra-base hit streak to 12 games. They've now recorded a double in 8 straight games as well.

In the bottom of the fourth, 1B John Nogowski ripped a single which extended his season-high hitting streak to 6 games. The Red Wings rallied back to tie the game at 2 apiece in the fourth on an RBI double from 3B Jake Alu and a sacrifice fly from DH Daniel Johnson.

RHP Connor Sadzeck came in for relief in the fifth inning. He threw a scoreless fifth, but gave up a solo home-run to make the score 3-2 in the sixth. His outing included 1.2 innings pitched, giving up 1 earned run, on 2 hits while striking out and walking 1.

RHP Andres Machado relieved Sadzeck in the top of the sixth. He gave up 1 hit in 1.1 innings and struck out 1 as well.

RHP Reed Garrett came in to throw the eighth inning and gave up 2 earned runs on 3 hits to make the game 5-2. These were his first earned runs since being assigned to an ML-Rehab Assignment with the Red Wings.

LHP Luis Avilan hurled a scoreless ninth inning; only allowing 2 walks for the Wings.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, PH Wilmer Perez mashed his first triple a-hit to center for an RBI three-bagger to score Alu from second. The Wings continued to rally in the bottom of ninth with an RBI double from RF Nick Banks. But the rally would go for naught as the Wings fell short losing 5-4.

The Red Wings give RHP Joan Adon (0-2) the start in game 3 against the Mud Hens on Thursday night at 7:05pm as they look for their first win of the series.

