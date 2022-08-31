Saints Closing August Strong, Win Third Straight 10-6 over Storm Chasers

August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints offense, which was dormant for the better part of the last three weeks has found it's stride over the last couple of games. Led once again by the running game, swiping five bases, and timely hits, the Saints scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead and never look back, 10-6 over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,377.

The Saints jumped out to a lead in the first courtesy of the long ball. With one out, Michael Helman and Matt Wallner walked. Chris Williams then crushed a 3-0 pitch over the left-center field wall, his seventh of the season, giving the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers grabbed a run in the second as Brewer Hicklen led off with a walk. Freddy Fermin followed with a single moving Hicklen to third. A double play ground out by Jackson Reetz scored Hicklen making it 3-1.

The Saints added to their lead in the second as they loaded the bases with one out on three consecutive walks. Williams then drew the fourth straight walk that forced in a run giving the Saints a 4-1 lead. Williams went 1-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored. Mark Contreras then singled to right scoring Helman increasing the lead to 5-1.

In the third, Nick Loftin hit a solo homer for the Storm Chasers, his fourth of the season, making it 5-2. Josh Winder, making his first start since coming off the injured list, went 4.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Saints made it 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth as Billy Hamilton led off with a double to left. Helman then hit a grounder to short and as Hamilton cut in front of Maikel Garcia, Garcia dropped the grounder allowing Helman to reach first as Hamilton took third. A wild pitch scored Hamilton increasing the lead to four.

The Storm Chasers tied the game in the sixth with a four spot off reliever Tyler Thornburg. Nate Eaton led off by being hit by a pitch. With two outs, Reetz was also hit by a pitch. That allowed Logan Porter to step to the plate and he roped a two-run double to right-center cutting the Saints lead to 6-4. Clay Dungan made it 6-5 with an RBI double to right-center followed by a Maikel Garcia RBI single to left-center tying the game at six.

The Saints regained the lead in the bottom of the inning courtesy of a leadoff double from Wallner and a one out RBI double by Contreras making it 7-6. A bloop single to right by Jermaine Palacios put runners at the corners. John Andreoli then dropped down a bunt single allowing Contreras to score increasing the lead to 8-6. A fielding error by the third baseman Nick Loftin allowed Palacios to score giving the Saints a 9-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth the Saints added an insurance run as Contreras doubled to right-center. Palacios reached on an infield single to second and the subsequent throwing error by Dungan allowed Contreras to score making it 10-6. Contreras finished the night 4-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored

The Saints swiped five bases, three by Helman and one each by Hamilton and Palacios. The Saints have stolen 16 bases in their last six games.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 1.06) against Storm Chasers LHP Marcelo Martinez (3-5, 6.28). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

v:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} o:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} w:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} .shape {behavior:url(#default#VML);}

SAINTS CLOSING AUGUST STRONG, WIN THIRD STRAIGHT 10-6 OVER STORM CHASERS

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints offense, which was dormant for the better part of the last three weeks has found it's stride over the last couple of games. Led once again by the running game, swiping five bases, and timely hits, the Saints scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead and never look back, 10-6 over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,377.

The Saints jumped out to a lead in the first courtesy of the long ball. With one out, Michael Helman and Matt Wallner walked. Chris Williams then crushed a 3-0 pitch over the left-center field wall, his seventh of the season, giving the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers grabbed a run in the second as Brewer Hicklen led off with a walk. Freddy Fermin followed with a single moving Hicklen to third. A double play ground out by Jackson Reetz scored Hicklen making it 3-1.

The Saints added to their lead in the second as they loaded the bases with one out on three consecutive walks. Williams then drew the fourth straight walk that forced in a run giving the Saints a 4-1 lead. Williams went 1-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored. Mark Contreras then singled to right scoring Helman increasing the lead to 5-1.

In the third, Nick Loftin hit a solo homer for the Storm Chasers, his fourth of the season, making it 5-2. Josh Winder, making his first start since coming off the injured list, went 4.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Saints made it 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth as Billy Hamilton led off with a double to left. Helman then hit a grounder to short and as Hamilton cut in front of Maikel Garcia, Garcia dropped the grounder allowing Helman to reach first as Hamilton took third. A wild pitch scored Hamilton increasing the lead to four.

The Storm Chasers tied the game in the sixth with a four spot off reliever Tyler Thornburg. Nate Eaton led off by being hit by a pitch. With two outs, Reetz was also hit by a pitch. That allowed Logan Porter to step to the plate and he roped a two-run double to right-center cutting the Saints lead to 6-4. Clay Dungan made it 6-5 with an RBI double to right-center followed by a Maikel Garcia RBI single to left-center tying the game at six.

The Saints regained the lead in the bottom of the inning courtesy of a leadoff double from Wallner and a one out RBI double by Contreras making it 7-6. A bloop single to right by Jermaine Palacios put runners at the corners. John Andreoli then dropped down a bunt single allowing Contreras to score increasing the lead to 8-6. A fielding error by the third baseman Nick Loftin allowed Palacios to score giving the Saints a 9-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth the Saints added an insurance run as Contreras doubled to right-center. Palacios reached on an infield single to second and the subsequent throwing error by Dungan allowed Contreras to score making it 10-6. Contreras finished the night 4-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored

The Saints swiped five bases, three by Helman and one each by Hamilton and Palacios. The Saints have stolen 16 bases in their last six games.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 1.06) against Storm Chasers LHP Marcelo Martinez (3-5, 6.28). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.