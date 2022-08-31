Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 vs. Toledo

August 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (66-56) vs. Rochester Red Wings (55-69)

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 - 1:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (5-3, 4.58) vs. RHP Patrick Murphy (2-3, 4.85)

NOT NICE: The Rochester Red Wings were shut out for the ninth time this season, falling to Toledo 3-0 in game one of a six-game series, which drops them to 55-69 on the season...the Wings are now 6-16 in series openers...RHP Tommy Romero got the nod, marking his first appearance in a Red Wings uniform...the righty pitched 2.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out three batters...the Wings picked up four hits in the contest, with one from LF Andrew Stevenson, 1B John Nogowski, C Tres Barrera, and RF Nick Banks, with Banks collecting the only extra-base hit of the night for Rochester...RHP Patrick Murphy will get the ball for the Wings, making his third start of the season in game two of the series vs. Toledo.

TOMMY BOY: RHP Tommy Romero made his Red Wings debut last night, pitching 2.1 innings and allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three batters...both runs and hits the righty allowed came off back-to-back home runs in the third inning...

The last time the righty allowed multiple home runs in a single game was 5/28 against Charlotte.

This outing marks his longest appearance since 7/27 against Lehigh Valley (4.0 IP).

Prior to his pair of earned runs last night, Romero had yielded just two runs allowed in his previous 28.1 innings pitched in the International League...after last night, he now has four runs allowed in his last 30.2 innings pitched

PUNCHING TICKETS: for the third consecutive game, the Wings pitching staff has struck out 11 batters...should Rochester record 10 or more strikeouts, they would match their season-high for consecutive games with 10+ strikeouts this season having struck out 10+ in four-straight just one other time (6/17-21)...

dating back to Saturday, the Wings have the second most strikeouts in the International League with 33 just two off the league-leading Columbus Clippers who've racked up 35.

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: With his first-inning single in last night's game, 1B John Nogowski extended his hitting streak to five games dating back to 8/25...the righty is 5-for-20 during this streak with a double, two RBI, and two walks...this streak marks the Florida-native's longest hitting streak of the season surpassing his previous high of four games with Harrisburg (5-for-16, 7/13-7/16)...

BREAKING THE BANK: Coming into last night's game, RF Nick Banks was 0-for-his-last-15 dating spanning four games dating back to 8/23...the lefty broke his streak with a fifth-inning double, his eighth of the season...the Texas native collected the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the game.

COMMANDING CRONIN: LHP Matt Cronin pitched 2.1 innings in tonight's contest, allowing an unearned run, on two hits and a walk while striking out three Mud Hens...this marks the lefty's longest appearance of the season, and his longest since 5/9/2021 with High-A Wilmington, where he also pitched 2.1 innings...

The Florida native has now gone five-straight games (4.2 IP) without allowing an earned run

Cronin has an ERA of 1.00 in the month of August (1 ER/9 IP).

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson picked up an eighth-inning single in last night's game, extending his hitting streak to double digits, picking up a knock in 10 consecutive games...the Louisiana native is 15-for-46 (.326) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, seven RBI, and seven runs scored during his streak...coming into tonight's game, the lefty's streak was the fifth longest in the International League, a full nine games behind Buffalo infielder Otto Lopez (19 games, 35-for-80).

PUNCHING TICKETS: The Wings recorded 11 punchouts in last night's game ...the Wings have recorded double-digit strikeouts in 11 of their last 16 games and 9 or more Ks in 18 of their last 19 games.

Through 25 games in August, pitchers have posted 10.50 strikeouts per nine innings, good for second in the International League, behind only the Guardians' top affiliate, Columbus (10.51)

IT HAS NOT BEEN NICE SINCE 6/9: On June 8th, Rochester found themselves atop the International League-East by three games with the most wins of any Triple-A squad...since then, the Wings have scored the least amount of runs (267) of any International League team and given up the fourth most runs (365) of any IL team...they own a record 20-48 which is the fewest wins of any Triple-A team since 6/9 by eight wins.

Rochester has a -98 run differential during that stretch

DAYMAN, FIGHTER OF THE NIGHTMAN: The Red Wings play at 1:05 today, marking their 41st day game of the season...the Wings are 21-19 in games played before the sun goes down...their 21 wins during the day are the most of any team in the International League East, and the second most in the IL behind only Columbus (24)

The Red Wings are batting .261 (343-for-1315) in day games, good for seventh in the IL, compared to .248 (697-for-2812) in night games, tying for 12th.

The Wings have the third most day games this season (40), behind only Worcester (44), and Iowa (41).

DOUBLE LIFE: With Nick banks' fifth-inning double, the Wings have now logged a two-bagger in seven straight games dating back to game one of the Indianapolis series on 8/23...they have now collected an extra-base hit in 11-straight games (since 8/17)...

In the last 30 days, the Wings have recorded the fewest extra-base hits (55) among any International League teams and fifth-fewest among all 120 Minor League Baseball teams.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.