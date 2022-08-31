SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Syracuse Mets (52-71) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (64-59)

Game 124 | Home Game 60 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Mike Montgomery (2-9, 6.68) vs RHP Sean Boyle (1-1, 5.87)

MONTGOMERY: No decision, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB (tied season-high), 4 K vs Worcester 8/24 (6-4 L)

BOYLE: Earned win, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 HR, 3 BB, 4 K @ Omaha 8/24 (4-3 W)

LAST TIME OUT

PAPILLION, NE (August 28, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept in a doubleheader by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday, falling 9-4 and 12-10 at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of game one on a solo home run by Armando Alvarez, his third of the week, but Omaha evened the tally on a solo home run by Jakson Reetz in the bottom of the inning. Ben Rortvedt hit a solo home run in the fourth to put the RailRiders back on top at 2-1, but the lead was once again short-lived. The Storm Chasers scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, keyed by a run-scoring double from Reetz. Omaha added an insurance run in the fifth on a Nick Loftin sac fly. In the sixth, a bases loaded walk and a Maikel Garcia grand slam pushed the Chasers ahead 9-2. Ronald Guzman's two-run homer in the seventh close the scoring. Austin Cox (5-7) worked a complete game win for Omaha in game one, while Ryan Weber (3-4) was charged with the loss.

In game two, the RailRiders jumped to an early 2-0 lead. Estevan Florial reached on an error to leadoff the game and scored on a single by Oswald Peraza. Rob Brantly singled in Tyler Wade to extend the lead. Omaha, however, sent nine to the plate in the second inning, scoring five runs on three home runs. The Storm Chasers added four in the third for a 9-2 advantage. Florial drilled a 1-1 pitch from Max Castillo over the centerfield wall with two aboard in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to four at 9-5. The Storm Chasers added three runs in the fifth for a 12-5 lead, but Peraza went yard in the top of the sixth to cut the gap to three at 12-9 Omaha. Ryan LaMarre's 471-foot blast in the seventh closed the scoring, 12-10.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Syracuse Mets. This is the final meeting between the two this season. The RailRiders have not lost a series against the Mets, winning two and splitting one.

ALMOST OVER - The RailRiders need to win just two games this week to guarantee a season-series victory over Syracuse. One win guarantees at least a season-series split (12-12).

CLOSING IN - There are just 28 days left until the final day of the regular season on September 28. The RailRiders have 27 games left to play (one of which is a suspended game), finding themselves three and a half games back of the lone playoff spot in the International League East.

SMILE BECAUSE IT HAPPENED - This week marks the third to final homestand of the 2022 season. Regular seasons at Double-A end September 18 with A-ball ending September 11.

ELEVEN HEAVEN - The RailRiders split the series in St. Paul and in Omaha during their two-week road trip to the midwest. That makes it eleven straight six-game series without a losing set. SWB did lose a three-game series to Lehigh Valley July 22-24 (1-2).

s-W-b - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has guaranteed a winning record in the month of August, marking three straight months of winning baseball after having losing records in April and May.

THAT'S LIFE - During the Omaha series this last week, the RailRiders' bullpen surrendered 18 earned runs (four unearned) in 19.1 innings for an 8.38 ERA during the six-game set.

TOOLSY - Tuesday, Baseball America released their 2022 list of best tools around Triple-A. Three RailRiders/Yankees are featured on the list. Estevan Florial was named best defensive outfielder in the International League. Greg Weissert was named best reliever while Oswaldo Cabrera was named best defensive second baseman. The publication also now ranks the Yankees the 17th best farm system in baseball, down from their preseason ranking of 13.

ARMANDO WAS HIS NAME-O - Armando Alvarez is 13 for his last 35 (.371). Of those thirteen hits, nine of them have gone for extra bases with four homers and five doubles. He has hits in 17 of 19 games he's played in the month of August.

OS-WEIRD NUMBERS - Oswald Peraza's ten-game on-base streak was snapped on Friday. He only had a .333 on-base percentage during it. After going 4-for-9 in the first two games of the two-week road trip, Peraza went 3-for-25 across his next seven games (.120) before breaking out in the game two Sunday finale, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

SIGN 'EM ALL - Since the RailRiders last played on Sunday, they have made seven roster moves. The Yankees have signed Jacob Barnes, Chi Chi González, Wilking Rodríguez and Tyler Duffey. Michael Beltre was placed on the IL. Matt Minnick and Shawn Semple were transferred to Somerset.

STREAKY - Ronald Guzmán has a ten-game on-base streak, matching a season-best... Armando Alvarez has an eight-game hit streak, matching a season-best... Phillip Evans has a seven-game hit streak, matching a season-best... Estevan Florial has a four-game hit streak and a nine-game on-base streak...

ON DECK - Thursday is Thirsty Thursday. Enjoy $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open, presented by Budweiser and Eyewitness News.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (79-51) bounced back to defeat the Angels last night 7-4. Aaron Judge has homered in back-to-back and has 51 on the year. Greg Weissert tallied his first Major League victory. Gerrit Cole faces Patrick Sandoval tonight in the rubber match at 9:38 PM ... The Somerset Patriots (73-46) were postponed in Binghamton on Tuesday. They handled New Hampshire 8-1 on Sunday. Austin Wells hit a grand slam as a part of an eight-run fourth. Matt Sauer won Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. They play the Rumble Ponies tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (68-53) were suspended in the bottom of the fifth, trailing 7-4 to Jersey Shore on Tuesday. Richard Fitts won SAL Pitcher of the Week. They finish that game today at 5:00 PM with a seven-inning game to follow... The Tampa Tarpons (58-61) lost the opener to Dunedin 9-7 Tuesday. Antonio Gomez drove in three including a two-run homer. Joel Valdez gets the call tonight at 6:30 PM...

