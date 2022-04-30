Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-10)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:08 PM ET

GAME #22 / Road #10: Indianapolis Indians (11-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-10)

PROBABLES: RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 2.70) vs. RHP Robert Gsellman (1-0, 0.69)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Ji-Hwan Bae recorded a career-high five hits and was a triple away from the cycle, and the pitching staff took a shutout into the ninth inning as the Indians tied up the series against Iowa through four games last night, 8-1. After roping a double in the third inning to come around and score the first Indians run, Bae launched a solo home run to left field for his second dinger in as many games. Four Indianapolis runs scored at the hands of I-Cubs pitching in the sixth inning to extend the lead, 6-0. With two outs and one run already in, a bases-loaded walk and two wild pitches with Mason Martin at the plate drove in three additional Indians baserunners. Four batters reached base safely without recording a hit in the frame. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Bae lined his second double of the night into the left-field corner to score a pair of additional insurance runs and extend the lead to eight. Iowa scored its lone run with one out and two runners on in the top of the ninth.

BAE'S BIG DAY: Ji-Hwan Bae went 5-for-6 with two doubles and a home run last night to either best or tie multiple career highs last recorded during his 2021 campaign with Double-A Altoona. In addition to setting a new career-high in base knocks with five, he scored a career-high tying three runs for the first time since 9/4/21 at Akron. It was also his second career game with three extra-base hits, the first coming on 8/8/21 at Akron. With home runs in his last two games played with Indianapolis, last night marked the second time in Bae's career that he has homered in back-to-back games (also: 7/28-29/21 at Harrisburg).

PITCHING ON POINT: Last night marked Indianapolis' fifth game with only one run surrendered and was almost it's third shutout of the season before Iowa's ninth-inning run snapped the bid. Cody Bolton surrendered just two hits over his 3.0-inning start, and Cam Alldred and Eric Hanhold combined with 4.0 two-hit innings to follow. The Indians are currently tied for fourth with two shutouts in the International League, following Columbus, Nashville and Toledo's three. When surrendering two-or-less runs in a game, Indy is 8-0 on the season. The Indians are 10-1 when surrendering less than four runs, with the lone loss coming in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Iowa.

STARTER SPLITS: The Indianapolis pitching staff's 2.51 starting ERA (18er/64.2ip) currently ranks as the best starting ERA in Triple-A and third-best among all 120 minor league teams through the team's first 21 games. The 64.2 innings pitched ranks as the second-lowest number of innings in Triple-A (Durham, 60.0 in 22 games) for starting pitchers, with Indians starters averaging just 3.0 innings per start. Chase De Jong owns the Indians' single-game high for innings pitched in a start, going 7.0 no-hit innings en route to Indy's first no-no since 2012 on 4/13 at St. Paul.

CATCHERS COLLECTING: Last night, Jason Delay extended Indy's collective catcher hitting streak to seven games dating back to 4/22 vs. Columbus. Taylor Davis recorded his second consecutive two-hit game at Iowa on Thursday (also: 4/26) and the fourth multi-hit game by an Indians catcher this season (also: Michael Perez, 4/22; Delay, 4/19). After the Indians' three catchers combined for a .031 average (1-for-32) through the first 11 games, they have hit .407 (11-for-27) over their last nine.

MARTIN MASHING: On Thursday night, Mason Martin launched his fifth home run and 16th extra-base hit this season. He has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 12 of his 19 games played and is currently working a six-game hitting streak back to 4/23 vs. Columbus, extended last night on an RBI single in the third inning. Since 2005, Mason Martin's 16 XBH this April are the most ever by an Indians player in the opening month of a season (previous high: 15, Steve Pearce in April 2010). With two games remaining in the month, his 16 XBH are tied for seventh among Indians players. He's the first Indy player to collect 16-plus XBH in a single month since Kevin Kramer had 19 in June 2018. Josh Harrison holds the monthly XBH record since 2005 with 20 in June 2013.

TODAY: With their top pitching prospect on the mound, the Indians have the chance to take a series lead at Iowa tonight at 7:08 PM ET. The Indians and I-Cubs faced off 24 times in 2021 and Indy went 11-13 with a 6-6 record at Principal Park. Indianapolis was the only team in the newly-formed Triple-A East that had a losing record against Iowa last season. Roansy Contreras will make his second Triple-A start of the season tonight after being optioned by Pittsburgh on 4/21. For the I-Cubs, Robert Gsellman will make his first career start vs. Indianapolis after surrendering just one earned run in 13.0 innings to begin the season (four games, three starts).

ROANSY DAY: Roansy Contreras, Pittsburgh's No. 4 prospect and No. 78 overall by Baseball America, made his second Triple-A start last Sunday afternoon vs. Columbus and struck out five batters in 3.1 innings pitched. He surrendered one run on a first-inning home run, but later fanned back-to-back batters to strand the bases loaded. The right-hander was originally promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on 9/20 and made his Indians debut two days later at Omaha (3.2ip, 4h, 1r, 1er, 1bb, 6k). The Triple-A stint was short lived, however, and he was recalled by Pittsburgh to make his MLB debut on 9/29 vs. Chicago (NL) (3.0ip, 3h, 0r, 1bb, 4k). Contreras began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster but was quickly recalled and has since made three big-league relief appearances with a 3.52 ERA (3er/7.2ip) and 10 strikeouts. On 4/14 vs. Washington, he surrendered just one hit over 3.0 shutout innings to earn his first major league win.

ON THE CLOCK: On Wednesday at Iowa, the Indians played their fastest game (2:05) since 8/10/17 vs. Syracuse (1:58) and the shortest road game since 8/14/16 at Lehigh Valley (2:02). The time narrowly bested the Indians 2:06 game on 4/23 vs. Columbus for the fastest game this season.

THIS DATE IN 1963: The Indians split a doubleheader at Richmond to finish the month of April at 8-7 overall, 1.5 games out of first place in the International League Southern Division. Third baseman Don Buford hit .308 (16-for-52) in 14 April games and went on to lead the IL in batting average (.336), hits (206), doubles (41), runs scored (114) and stolen bases (42) en route to team and league MVP honors. The Indians finished the 1963 campaign as Southern Division champions and defeated both Syracuse (4-1) and Atlanta (4-1) in consecutive best-of-seven series to win their first Governors' Cup.

