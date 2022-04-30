Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-11) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-12)

Game 22 | Home Game 11 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, April 30, 2022 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

LHP Bailey Falter (0-0, 0.00) vs LHP Matt Krook (1-2, 2.50)

FALTER: Pitched one inning of relief, allowing just one hit against the Rockies 4/25 for the Phillies (8-2 W)

KROOK: Took ND after 4.1 IP, allowing 3 R (2 ER), on 3 H, 6 BB (season high) with 7 K on 4/23 @ Buffalo (7-4)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 29, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday. Phillip Evans and Armando Alvarez each hit their first home runs of the season for the RailRiders.

In game one, he IronPigs jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage after solo home runs from Darick Hall and Dustin Peterson in the first. All of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's game one offense came in the opening frame as they took a 3-2 lead. After back-to-back singles by Estevan Florial and Oswald Peraza to lead off the inning, Ronald Guzmán drove in the RailRiders' first run with a sacrifice fly to center. That was followed by a two-run home run by Evans, his first of the season.

Lehigh Valley then tied the score on a run-scoring double from Hall in the third. Two innings later, they took a 6-3 lead and went on to win 11-3.

In game two, JP Sears made his second start for the RailRiders and allowed one run over 2.1 innings with four strikeouts. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 first inning lead after four walks. That was a trend that continued as SWB batters walked 11 times in game two. Lehigh Valley jumped in front in the third courtesy of a two-out, two-run single by Jorge Bonifacio, making it 2-1. They added five more runs in the fifth and seventh frames to take a 7-1 lead.

The RailRiders got two runs back in the seventh. Alvarez hit his first home run of the season for Scranton Wilkes-Barre as they dropped game two 7-3.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for their first series this season. They will host them 12 times this season, matching up a total of 21 times this year. In 2021, the two met 36 times with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre winnings 21 of those games, the most against any Triple-A East opponent.

KROOK LINE AND SINKER - Matt Krook is set to make his fifth start of the season in game five. The lefty has struck out exactly seven batters in three of his first four outings of the season. Krook faced the IronPigs four times during the 2021 season, never allowing more than three runs in any one outing. In 20.2 innings against Lehigh Valley, the southpaw allowed just four earned runs (five total) for a 1.74 ERA against the boys from Allentown. He also struck out 25 batters in those games (6+ each outing).

SATUR-BAI NIGHT - Bailey Falter will make his first start of the season and his first appearance for the IronPigs of the season. The lefthander began the season in the show with the Phillies, making four relief appearances and pitching 7.1 innings. Falter made eight appearances including eight starts for the IronPigs in 2021 with a 1.01 WHIP. This will be his fourth start at PNC Field in his career (three in 2021).

EVERYTHING'S MADE UP AND THE POINTS DON'T MATTER - The RailRiders scored three runs in game one and two yesterday. It was the third time this season they scored the same amount of runs in consecutive games (five on 4/5 and 4/6, one on 4/12 and 4/13)... The RailRiders have an even .500 record on three days of the week, including Saturday... Friday's game one was the first game this year to start earlier than the scheduled time (5:04 PM for a 5:05 PM schedule)... Today's game will be the first game since April 8 (@ SYR) to start at 4:05 PM...

STREAKY - David Freitas has a five game hit streak and a seven game on base streak entering tonight... Ronald Guzmán's four game on base streak was snapped yesterday... Oswaldo Cabrera's five game hits and doubles streak ended in game two on Friday... Oswald Peraza snapped a five game hitless streak Thursday with three hits including a home run. He has a three game hit streak entering play... David McKay has not been charged with a run in five straight outings, the longest for any RailRider reliever this season...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders have not gone more than six days without a postponement this season... Entering Saturday, RailRiders batters have struck out the fewest times in Triple-A Baseball (161)... The RailRiders will not finish the month of April with a winning record...

HIGH AND MIGHTY - The RailRiders set a season high in runs and hits on Thursday night with 15 runs and 19 hits. Every RailRider in the starting nine either scored or drove in a run. The marks bested the previous high of 10 runs and 12 hits, both set on April 8 on the road in Syracuse in game two of a doubleheader. Prior to last night's game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had totaled 20 runs and 39 hits in seven games at PNC Field. Their team batting average jumped from .218 to .235 between the two days.

RUN RUN RUDOLPH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has stolen 10 bases in 11 tries in the first four games of this series against Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders stole six bases in the opening game of this six game series against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. It was the most Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had stolen as a team this season. It also came one shy of tying a franchise record. They had entered Wednesday's series opening game with 11 stolen bases in the first 17 games of the year. The RailRiders have been caught on the bases just twice this season, which is tied for second fewest in all of Minor League Baseball (third fewest, including the Majors).

ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs one last time for the series finale tomorrow afternoon. It's Sunday Family FunDay, presented by Geisinger and Q92. Enjoy a day with our usual brand of family-friendly entertainment taken to the next level for all ages to enjoy. Kids can play catch on the field from noon until 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin Dots all game long and can run the bases after the final out.

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (14-6) won their seventh game in a row with a 12-2 defeat of the Kansas City Royals (7-11). New York swatted four home runs in the game to back Nestor Cortes' five innings of two run baseball. The game was completed after eight innings due to rain. Gerrit Cole starts tonight for the Bronx at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (12-7) were led by three home runs for a second consecutive night as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (10-9) by a final score of 7-1. Derek Dietrich launched two of those with the other courtesy of Chad Bell who have both now homered in back-to-back games. Ken Waldichuk gets the ball tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (9-8) also hit three home runs and plated eight two-out runs in a 9-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (9-10) on Friday. Austin Wells enjoyed a 2-for-3 night with a two-run homer, two walks, three runs scored, and two stolen bases. Blas Castano takes the ball at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (8-10) and Lakeland Flying Tigers (8-10) were rained out on Friday. The two will play a double header at 4:00 PM today with Josue Panacual on the bump for game one...

