Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

Syracuse Mets (7-14) vs. Rochester Red Wings (12-10)

Saturday, April 30th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

GAME TWO

Final: 4-2

WP: Antonio Santos (1-0)

LP: Logan Verrett (0-2)

SV: Stephen Nogosek (1)â

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Syracuse 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 4 9 0

Rochester 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 0

Game Information:

First Pitch: 3:25 pm

Temperature: 56Ë

Time of Game: 2:05

Attendance: 4,229

Home Runs:

Syracuse - Wyatt Young (1) solo-shot off Logan Verrett in the 1st (count: 2-2) to right-center field

Syracuse - Travis Blankenhorn (4) two-run off Logan Verrett in the 4th (count: 0-0) to right field

Rochester - Joey Meneses (5) solo-shot off Rob Zastrynzy in 4th (count: 3-2) to left field

Starting Pitchers:

Logan Verrett 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 SO, 2 HR, 3 DP, 15 BF, 64-42 (P:S), left down 3-0

Rob Zastryzny 3.2 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 4 SO, HR, 55-40 (P:S), left up 2-1

Red Wings Notes

YOU WIN SOME, YOU LOSE SOME: The Wings dropped game two of the doubleheader, but still lead the series with three wins compared to Syracuse's two...the two clubs will play on Sunday, and with a win Rochester could win their second series of the year, improving to 2-1-1...a loss on Sunday would split the series between the thruway rivals at three games a piece.

YOUNG MONEY: Andrew Young extended his on-base streak to eleven games with a 3-for-3 day at the plate...Young doubled twice in game two of the doubleheader,earning his fourth and fifth extra base hits of the season ...Young leads all Red Wings' hitters with ten walks, despite playing six less games than his Luis Garcia and seven less games than Jake Noll, who are tied for second with eight.

LEGALIZE MENESES: Joey Meneses blasted a 420-foot solo-shot in the bottom of the 4th, putting the first run of the game on the board for the Wings...the homerun ties Meneses for the clubhouse lead in that category with Luis Garcia (5).

TRIPLE-DOUBLE: The Wings turned three double plays in the first three innings of the game, completing a 4-6-3 double play in the 1st, a 6-4-3 double play in the third, and a strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play in the second inning...three double plays in a game matches a season high for Rochester, who did it twice before, the first of which ocassions coming on April 17th versus Buffalo, and the second of which earlier in the Syracuse series on April 29th.

Syracuse Notes

BOUNCE BACK BATS: After earning just one hit through game one of the doubleheader, the Mets' bats bounced back in game two, hitting two homeruns and scoring three runs through the first four innings...eight different Syracuse hitters recorded a hit in game two.

NO FREE PASSES: Mets starter Rob Zastryzny walked zero batters through his 3.2 innings on the mound, while striking out four Rochester batters, and allowing just one run on four hits.

