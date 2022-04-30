April 30 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis

IOWA CUBS (11-10) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (11-10)

Saturday - 6:08 - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Robert Gsellman (1-0, 0.69) vs. RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 2.70)

TONIGHT'S GAME: With the series tied at two games apiece, Robert Gsellman will take the ball for Iowa looking to earn at least a series split. Gsellman is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA through four games this year, allowing just one earned run on eight hits while striking out eight. In his last start against Louisville, the righty spun a season-long five innings, earning his first win of the season. Opposite of Gsellman will be Roansy Contreras, Pittsburgh's No. 5 ranked prospect according to MLB.com. Contreras has pitched in one game with Indianapolis this year, allowed one earned run on a home run over 3.1 innings pitched. He walked two batters and struck out five over that span. He has spent three games with the Pirates this year, going 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings in the Majors.

HE'S THE GSELLMAN: Robert Gsellman will take the mound as Iowa's game five starter tonight, hoping to continue the success he's had so far this season. Gsellman made one relief appearance in Buffalo before joining the rotation, and he's been Iowa's most effective starter since. The righty began his Iowa tenure with six perfect innings spanning three appearances. Even after allowing his first baserunner, Gsellman made it an additional four innings before surrendering his first run of the season last Sunday in Louisville. Entering today's game, he holds an ERA of 0.69, which ranks first among Iowa starters, and a WHIP of just 0.69, which is the best by any Iowa pitcher (min. five innings pitched). If Gsellman was qualified, both of those figures would lead Triple-A baseball.

OUT OF CONTROL: Not only did Indianapolis hitters collect ten hits last night, they also reached on two hit-by-pitches and ten walks, which is a season high by Iowa pitching. The Indians reached base safely 22 times in 47 plate appearances, which is also a season high for an Iowa opponent. The pitching staff's woes didn't stop at first base, however. The Indians took advantage of three wild pitches, an outfield error, and a passed ball to pick up extra bases - and often runs. In total, the I-Cubs' miscues gifted the Indians nine bases, including six runners who advanced on the wild pitches alone, and at least two additional runs. At the end of the game, Iowa's five pitchers had combined to throw just 96 of their 175 pitches for strikes, good for a strike percentage of 55%.

BULLPEN BLUES: Iowa tied their season high with eight runs allowed last night, and most of the damage came against the relievers. The four bullpen arms combined to allow six earned runs on four hits and eight walks in 4.1 innings last night. That's good for the second most runs allowed by the bullpen in a game this year, trailing only the April 14 game against Toledo, when the relievers gave up seven. McCarthy led the pack last night with four runs allowed, which ties the season high by an Iowa pitcher.

LEADING OFF: The I-Cubs collected eight hits last night, and Dixon Machado was responsible for nearly half of them. The infielder recorded his team-leading fifth multi-hit performance of the year last night with his first three-hit showing of 2022. With the 3-for-4 night in the books, Machado is now hitting .297 on the season, which is second on the I-Cubs' active roster, with 19 hits, which leads the active roster. On top of the hits, Machado also leads the team in walks with 11, leading to an on-base percentage of .400, which is second on the team. As a leadoff hitter, Machado has gone 19-for-61 and reached base on the first plate appearance of the game nine times in 16 starts.

SCORING LATE: Indianapolis scored first last night, getting a run across in the third inning to break the scoreless tie. With that run, Indy has now scored first in all four of the games so far in this six-game series. In the nine games Iowa has played at Principal Park this year, they have allowed their opponent to score first in eight of them, going 6-2 over that span. They are 0-4 when their opponent scores first on the road, totaling 6-6 when allowing their opponent to get on the board first. Iowa is 0-1 when they score first at home, losing 8-6 to Toledo on April 14 when they opened the game with a 3-0 lead.

DID HIS PART: Matt Dermody got his second start of the year last night, making his fifth appearance of the season for Iowa. The southpaw tied his season long from his first start, tossing 4.2 innings. Unfortunately for Dermody, he suffered the loss, allowing just two earned runs on six hits. He walked two batters while striking out three, allowing a solo home run in the fifth inning to knock him out of the game. With the loss, the left-hander moved to 1-1 on the year and a 3.18 ERA. He threw 61% (40-of-66) of his pitches for strikes, setting a season high with his 66 pitches, seven more than his first outing of the year against Buffalo when he recorded his first and only win of the year. He recorded an even four groundouts and four flyouts.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa will face off with Indianapolis for the fifth game of the six-game series tonight. The two teams will meet a total of 18 times this season, with this week marking the only one of the three series that will be played in Des Moines. Despite the series being tied 2-2, Iowa has been outscored 17-11 and outhit 27-20. Indianapolis has also showed more power, recording 10 extra-base hits compared to Iowa's four. Both teams enter tonight's game looking to guarantee at least a series split.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa tied their season high in runs allowed last night, surrendering eight for the second time this year and first since April 14 against Toledo... Ji-Hwan Bae recorded five hits in six at-bats against Iowa last night, marking the most any player has in a single-game against the I-Cubs this year.

