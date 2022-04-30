Marlins Send Floro to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp

April 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that right-hander pitcher Dylan Floro has been assigned to Jacksonville to continue an injury rehabilitation assignment. Floro is expected to pitch for the Jumbo Shrimp in Saturday's 12:05 p.m. contest at the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.

Floro was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 7 with right rotator cuff tendonitis. He began his injury rehabilitation assignment with Low-A Jupiter on April 23, and pitched in two games with the Hammerheads, yielding three runs, two earned, on two hits in 1.2 innings.

The Marlins acquired the Atwater, Calif., native in a February 2021 trade with the Dodgers, sending LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Kyle Hurt to Los Angeles. Floro appeared in a career-high 68 games with Miami in 2021, going 6-6 with a 2.81 ERA. He fanned 62 against 25 walks and 53 hits allowed in 64.0 innings.

A 13th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2012 draft out of Cal State Fullerton, Floro made his major league debut for Tampa Bay on July 7, 2016 against the Angels. He has made 212 appearances over six major league seasons with the Marlins, Rays, Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, going 20-13 with a 3.18 ERA.

Floro is the first player in 2022 to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Jumbo Shrimp.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.