Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 5-1 on Saturday

April 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 5-1 on Saturday afternoon from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

LHP John Parke (1-2, 6.15) was the hard-luck losing pitcher on Saturday after he was solid over six masterful innings. Parke allowed just two runs on six hits and was saddled with the loss. The University of South Carolina product walked one and struck-out three batters.

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada began a rehab assignment with the Knights and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Moncada, 26, is currently on Chicago's injured list with a right oblique strain. Charlotte's lone run of the game came on an RBI single off the bat of center fielder Jameson Fisher in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Charlotte second baseman Yolbert Sánchez extended his hit streak to five games with a double and left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. added a double and run scored. In all, the Knights had six hits on the day.

Jacksonville LHP Max Meyer (2-0, 1.71) earned the win after he gave up just one run over 6.2 innings pitched.

The Jumbo Shrimp lead the series three games to two with the finale on tap for 1:05 p.m. from Truist Field on Sunday afternoon. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. Fans can also watch the game live on My 12 WMYT starting at 12:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.