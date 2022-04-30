Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 7-4 on Friday

April 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Carlos Pérez and Dwight Smith Jr. both homered on Friday night, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the team's six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 7-4 in front of the largest crowd of the 2022 season, 10,771 fans. It was Charlotte's second sell-out of the season.

The Knights jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Perez, who launched his team-leading fifth home run of the season. The two-run blast gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead. Charlotte tacked on another run just one inning later thanks to Smith Jr., who connected on his first home run of the season. Pérez led the way offensively with three hits on the night.

Charlotte RHP Kade McClure (0-2, 7.84) started for the Knights and allowed six runs on 12 hits over 4.2 innings pitched. McClure, who struck-out five batters, was saddled with the loss.

Third baseman Yolbert Sánchez extended his hit streak to four consecutive games. The 25-year-old Cuban native has now recorded a hit in all of his games at the Triple-A level since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Knights will continue the series against the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. Fans can also watch the game live on My 12 WMYT starting at 12:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.