Moncada Set to Begin Rehab Assignment Today

April 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada, who is currently on the team's Injured List with a right oblique strain, will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment today with the Charlotte Knights. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and first pitch from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Moncada, 26, hit .263 (137-for-520) with 74 runs scored, 33 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 61 RBIs and three stolen bases last season with Chicago in 144 games. The Cuban native ranked third in the American League with a .375 on-base percentage last season. He also ranked eighth in the American League with 84 walks.

For his career, Moncada has appeared in 539 games at the major league level and has a career batting average of .261 with 529 hits, 292 runs scored, 116 doubles, 17 triples, 70 home runs, 248 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.

Today's game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. Fans can also watch the game live on My 12 WMYT starting at 12:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.