Indians Rally with Two Homers in Ninth to Defeat I-Cubs, 4-3
April 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Indianapolis Indians offense rallied in the top of the ninth inning with two home runs off the bats of Canaan Smith-Njigba and Brendt Citta to take a 3-2 series lead against the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night, 4-3.
With the Indians (12-10) down by one in the top of the final frame, Smith-Njigba led off with a towering solo shot over the center-field wall to tie the game at 3-3. Two batters later, Citta - entering as a pinch-hitter for catcher Jason Delay - followed with his first Triple-A long ball to score the go-ahead run.
After surrendering a one-out walk in the bottom half of the ninth, Cristofer Melendez (S, 1) induced back-to-back fly outs of Greg Deichmann and Cubs' top prospect Brennen Davis to clinch Indy's win.
The Indians tallied their first pair of runs in the top of the third inning. With two runners in scoring position, Mason Martin notched his team-leading 17th RBI on a groundout. Hunter Owen then lined an RBI single to give Indianapolis the 2-0 lead.
The I-Cubs (11-11) offense turned a 2-0 deficit into a one-run lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. With runners at the corners and one out, Deichmann plated Iowa's first run with an RBI single. A wild pitch allowed runners to advance to second and third, and center fielder Brennen Davis followed on the next pitch with a game-tying sacrifice fly. Iowa then took the lead on a two-out RBI single by P.J. Higgins.
In his second Triple-A start of the season, Pirates top pitching prospect Roansy Contreras was solid on the mound. The right-hander fanned five batters and surrendered just one hit in 3.0 shutout innings. Trey McGough (W, 1-0) faced eight batters in 2.0 innings of relief, allowing only two hits with three strikeouts.
The I-Cubs pitching staff collected seventeen strikeouts in the game, marking the most strikeouts of Indians batters in a single game since Iowa fanned 18 at Victory Field on July 1, 2021. Eric Stout (L, 1-1) was responsible for the two home runs in the final inning, which were his only two runs surrendered in 11.2 innings this season.
The last time the Indians rallied in the ninth inning of a road game for a come-from-behind win was July 23, 2019 at Syracuse when Erik Gonzalez smacked a two-out, two-run ground-rule double to beat the Mets, 7-6.
The series finale between Indianapolis and Iowa is slated for 2:08 PM ET tomorrow afternoon. RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.00) will be on the bump for the Indians and RHP Adrian Sampson (0-2, 4.30) will take the hill for the I-Cubs.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 30, 2022
- Indians Rally with Two Homers in Ninth to Defeat I-Cubs, 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Long Ball Sinks Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Barrage of Hits Brings Chasers to Victory - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Lavarnway Goes 2-3 with Two RBIs in Loss at Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Get Hot Late, But Can't Overcome Redbirds - Durham Bulls
- Strong Starting Pitching, Big Bats Power Memphis Past Durham to Take Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Shut out Tides for Second Straight Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Norfolk Shutout Second Straight Night in Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Take Bisons to Tenth, Fall 9-7 in Front of Sellout Crowd of 8,867 - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Lose in Rain Shortened Contest, 12-3 to Sounds - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Rout Saints in Rain-Shortened Win - Nashville Sounds
- Wynne's Spectacular Start Sends Bats over Clips, 4-3 - Louisville Bats
- Samad Taylor Provides Spark in 9-7 Extra Innings Win over Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blanked by Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Split Saturday Twin Bill with Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Rallies Back to Split Saturday Doubleheader at Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-10) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Leblanc's Home Runs, Meyer's Pitching Spark Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 30 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Give up Four Late, Lose 7-3 to Sounds in Resumed Game - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 5-1 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Moncada Set to Begin Rehab Assignment Today - Charlotte Knights
- Marlins Send Floro to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 7-4 on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Bae's Big Day Leads to Level Series - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Rally with Two Homers in Ninth to Defeat I-Cubs, 4-3
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-10)
- Bae's Big Day Leads to Level Series
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-9)
- Martin Continues to Mash But Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 7-3