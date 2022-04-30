Leblanc's Home Runs, Meyer's Pitching Spark Jacksonville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charles Leblanc socked two home runs and Max Meyer pitched 6.2 strong innings on Saturday to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.

Leblanc broke a scoreless tie in the second by homering off Charlotte (9-14) starter John Parke (1-2) with two outs.

The Jumbo Shrimp (13-10) loaded the bases with no one out in the third inning thanks to a Joe Dunand walk and singles from Erik González and Peyton Burdick. A double play ground ball plated Dunand to extend the lead to 2-0.

With the same score in the top of the seventh, Leblanc smashed his second long ball of the game for his second multi-homer game in 10 days.

The Knights finally broke through against Meyer in the seventh. Dwight Smith Jr. doubled with two outs before a Jameson Fisher RBI single and Zach Remillard base hit ended Meyer's afternoon. The right-handed ceded just one run on six hits in a career-high 6.2 innings, fanning six against one walk.

JJ Bleday started the ninth with a walk. Two batters later, Norel González smashed a two-run home run to widen the gap to 5-1.

Dylan Floro pitched a 1-2-3 eighth in a rehab appearance and Grant Dayton tossed a perfect ninth to seal the win.

Jacksonville looks for a series win in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. first pitch. LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Emilio Vargas (0-2, 8.10 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

