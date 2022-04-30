Wings Split Saturday Twin Bill with Mets

Game #1

A dominant no-hit performance from Cade Cavalli helped to propel the Red Wings to a 3-0 win over the Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Frontier Field.

Washington Nationals top prospect and right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli (1-2) got the start for the Wings and shutdown the Mets, putting on a showcase of the abilities that made the Nationals take him in the first round of the amateur draft in 2020 2020, pitching 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball and earning the win.

Cavalli is the first Red Wings starter to be credited with a win since RHP Aaron Sanchez picked up a W on Easter Sunday against Buffalo. Cavalli finished with 5 1/3 innings pitched, zero hits, zero runs, one strikeout, and three walks.

Center-fielder Josh Palacios and first baseman Jake Noll each had two-hit games.

Palacios is responsible for driving in all three of the Wings runs, getting the wings started with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Two more runners came around to score in the bottom of the sixth on a Palacios double.

RHP Jordan Weems came on in relief of Cavalli, pitching the final five outs, striking out three, while giving up just one hit, earning his second save of the season.

Syracuse's only hit of the night came on a bunt single by center-fielder Nick Plummer.

Game #2

The Mets took an early lead in the first and never looked back, defeating the Red Wings 4-2 in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader

Syracuse shortstop Wyatt Young wasted no time in game two, hitting a leadoff home into the Rochester Bullpen to give the Mets an early lead. Another home run by second baseman Travis Blankenhorn in the 4th inning put extended the Mets' lead to 3-0.

The Wings would fight back in the fourth, with first baseman Joey Meneses closing the gap with a 420-foot blast. Later in the inning third baseman, Andrew Young added another run with his second hit of the game, an RBI-double to right field.

The Red Wings had one more chance in the bottom of the seventh, with Adrian Sanchez reaching first base and Jake Noll coming to the plate as the tying run, but was unable to complete the comeback, hitting a rocket ground ball to third baseman Cody Bohanek for the final out of the game

Young went 3-for-3 with a double. Despite being 0-for-his-last-14 coming into this game, he extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Young leads all Red Wings hitters with 10 walks, despite playing six fewer games than his teammate Luis Garcia, and seven less than Jake Noll, who are both tied for second with eight.

RHP Logan Verrett (0-2) got the start for the Wings today, going four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks, and striking out one.

The Red Wings and Mets face off again tomorrow at 1:05, with the Wings looking to win the series 4-2. RHP Sterling Sharp toes the rubber for the Wings against Mets LHP Mike Montgomery.

