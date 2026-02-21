FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON Is a Marcel Hartel BEAUTY!

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC YouTube Video







St. Louis City SC's Marcel Hartel bags the first goal of the 2026 season!







