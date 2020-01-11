Early Lead Dissipates Quickly in Loss
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (18-22-0-0) were defeated 6-2 by the Grand Rapids Griffins (17-19-2-2) on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.
The clubs exchanged power play opportunities in the first period however neither club was able to capitalize. With 10 seconds remaining in the frame, Andrei Chibisov set up Logan Stanley for the one timer and an absolute rocket gave Manitoba the 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute into the second period, Dominic Turgeon scored for the Griffins tying the game 1-1. Just over two minutes later, Dennis Cholowski notched his first of the season to give the Griffins the 2-1 lead. At 6:41, Kristian Vesalainen sent a shot on net from the side boards which, on a generous deflection, found its way past Griffins netminder Calvin Pickard making the score 2-2. The Griffins scored three goals to close out the second frame with an even-strength tally from Michael Rasmussen and a power play goal each from Moritz Seider and Chris Terry. Following Moritz Seider's goal on the man advantage, Eric Comrie replaced Mikhail Berdin between the pipes for Manitoba.
With 6:21 gone in the third period, the Grand Rapids power play continued to prove lethal as Rasmussen scored on a four-on-three opportunity to make the score 6-2 in favour of the Griffins. With 3:17 remaining in the third, Joona Loota found an opportunity to diminish Grand Rapids lead but he was denied by Pickard and the Griffins held on to the 6-2 victory.
Quick Hits
Andrei Chibisov set a new pro-career high with 21 points (7G, 14A)
Nelson Nogier paced the Moose with five shots on net What's Next?
The Moose return home to take on the Belleville Senators on Monday, Jan. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
