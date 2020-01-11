Late Zykov Goal Pushes Wolves Past Rampage

Nick Lappin of the San Antonio Rampage (in black) battles for a puck in front of the Chicago Wolves net

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Valentin Zykov got the benefit of a bounce in the third period on Saturday night to score the eventual game-winner, as the Chicago Wolves (19-17-4) earned their fifth consecutive road win with a 4-2 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (13-16-9) at the AT&T Center.

Derrick Pouliot and Jordan Nolan scored for the Rampage, and Adam Wilcox made 20 saves in a losing effort.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, Zykov carried the puck into the Rampage zone on the right wing for a 2-on-1 with Brandon Pirri. When Zykov tried to send a pass across to Pirri, Rampage defenseman Jake Walman reached out to knock the puck out of the air and inadvertently redirected it past Wilcox and into the net. Zykov's sixth goal of the season at 8:16 of the third period gave the Wolves their first lead, 3-2.

Jaycob Megna would secure the win for the Wolves with a shorthanded empty-net goal at 19:00 of the third, his third goal of the season.

San Antonio opened the scoring at 4:15 of the first period when Pouliot waltzed from the blue line down to the left circle before firing a wrist shot past Wolves goalie Garret Sparks for his sixth goal of the season. The Wolves drew even at 10:00 of the first when Curtis McKenzie scored his 13th of the year, driving wide on Pouliot and deking around Wilcox to make it 1-1.

The Rampage regained the lead at 5:48 of the second period. Nolan Stevens' backhander was turned aside by Sparks, but Nolan was there for the rebound to score his fifth of the season and give San Antonio a 2-1 lead.

At 17:05 of the second period, the Wolves drew even again when Gage Quinney jammed a puck at the side of the net that snuck under Wilcox's pad for his eighth goal of the year.

With the Wolves ahead 3-2 late in the third, the Rampage killed off 1:37 of 5-on-3 power play time for Chicago. The Rampage have negated 13 of 14 two-man advantages this season.

The Rampage surrendered their seventh shorthanded goal of the season and second in as many games. The Wolves have tallied three shorthanded goals against San Antonio this season.

Sparks made 33 saves to earn the victory in goal, his first win since Nov. 7 snapping an 0-9-2 personal stretch.

The Rampage are 3-5-3 over their last 11 home games.

The Rampage finish their three-in-three weekend against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon, with the Marlies making their first visit to the AT&T Center since Jan. 11, 2015. Puck-drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Pouliot (6); Nolan (5)

Adam Wilcox: 20 saves on 23 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

THREE STARS:

1) Valentin Zykov - CHI

2) Garret Sparks - CHI

3) Jordan Nolan - SA

