Barracuda Overheat, Fall to Stockton 2-0
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (12-19-0-2) welcomed the Stockton Heat (22-7-2-3) (Calgary Flames) inside of the SAP Center on Saturday for the first leg of #HockeyDayinSanJose doubleheader, and eventually dropped the contest to their Pacific Division rival, 2-0. After the loss, the Barracuda are now 0-6-0-1 against the Flames affiliate this season.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (2-1-0) allowed two goals on 22 shots and took the hard-luck loss, his first of his AHL career in three games
Artyom Zagidulin (12-3-2) earned the shutout for Stockton, stopping all 26 shots he faced and is now 3-0 against the Barracuda
The shutout loss was the second-straight shutout against the Heat and third on the season for the Barracuda
With his goal, Alan Quine (8) now leads the Heat with ten points (four goals, six assists) in five games against the Barracuda
Austin Czarnik picked up two assists and now has thirteen points in eleven games with the Heat this season
Jonny Brodzinski led both teams with five shots on net
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Stockton 1 1 0 2
San Jose 0 0 0 0
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 22 1 4 8
San Jose 26 0 3 6
