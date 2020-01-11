Zagidulin Earns First AHL Shutout in Saturday Win

January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Artyom Zagidulin made 26 saves in his first AHL shutout as the Stockton Heat bested the San Jose Barracuda for the seventh time this season by a 2-0 final Saturday at the SAP Center. The shutout was the second-straight blanking of San Jose for the Heat, who have held the Barracuda off the board for the last 129 minutes of head-to-head hockey. Alan Quine gave Stockton a 1-0 lead late in the first, finding the back of the net on the power play with just 10 seconds left in the opening frame and Byron Froese doubled the advantage nearly 14 minutes into the second for the decisive 2-0 score. Austin Czarnik notched a helper on each of the Heat's markers, the forward's fourth multi-point game of the season. The Heat will look to make it 8-0 against San Jose Sunday afternoon at the SAP Center with a 3 p.m. puck drop.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (26 shots, 26 saves)

L: Zachary Sawchenko (22 shots, 20 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Artyom Zagidulin (26 svs, SO), Second - Alan Quine (1g), Third - Byron Froese (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 22, SJ - 26

Power Plays: STK - 1-3, SJ - 0-4

- Artyom Zagidulin recorded his first AHL shutout with 26 stops.

- The Stockton have blanked San Jose in each of the last two games between the clubs and have held the Barracuda scoreless over the last 129:02 of game time. The Heat's last three shutouts have all come against San Jose.

- Alan Quine extended his scoring streak to five games with his goal in the first period. He has two goals and six points overall in that span.

- Byron Froese notched his 12th goal of the season and third in the last four games with a backhand in the second period. He has five points (3g,2a) in the Heat's last five games.

- Martin Pospisil returned to the Heat lineup for the first time since October 19.

- Stockton is now 7-0 on the year against San Jose, matching the longest-ever win streak for either team in the all-time series between the Heat and Barracuda.

- Stockton concludes the first half of the regular season with an all-time team best 47 points.

UP NEXT

The Heat conclude the weekend set against San Jose Sunday at 3 p.m. and will return home on Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.