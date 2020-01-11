P-Bruins Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-2
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Ryan Fitzgerald scored the game-winning goal for the Providence Bruins on Saturday night as the P-Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-2.
Dan Vladar got the start in goal for Providence and recorded 26 saves on 28 shots. The P-Bruins power play was one-for-five, while the penalty kill was five-for-seven. Providence outshot Springfield by a total of 33-28.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 2 1 2 5
SPRINGFIELD 0 0 2 2
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"I thought we were good. I thought Vladdy (Dan Vladar) was good early when we needed him to be. We were a little rusty to start and we got going as the period went on.
"The second period was a pretty good period for us. We started to put pucks behind them and play the way we wanted to play.
"Obviously the third period was a bit of a gongshow. That's what happens when teams play each other 14 times a year. Emotions run high sometimes. We're both looking to climb the standings, so it was good to get the two points. We got goaltending when we needed it, timely scoring, and performances from some guys that we really needed, so it was good. "
TRENT FREDERIC - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST
"That was a big win for us because we're so close in the standings right now. Those are big points when you're playing in these games, so we'd like to use this to get on a roll here.
"There's a little bit of history with this team. We obviously play them a lot during the season. It felt good to get a fortunate bounce at the start of the game and get us on the board. Hopefully we can keep things rolling into tomorrow."
STATS
- Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman both scored a goal for the first time this season.
- Trent Frederic and Brendan Gaunce both scored a goal and collected an assist. It marks the sixth multi- point game of the season for Frederic and fifth for Gaunce.
- In total, 11 different P-Bruins recorded at least one point.
- Ryan Fitzgerald scored his ninth goal of the season, matching his total from the 2018-19 season.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island for a rematch against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, January 12 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
