Rocket Extend Win Streak to Five, Thump the Crunch 7-5

January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





SYRACUSE - In a game that featured 12 goals, the Laval Rocket scored seven in a convincing 7-5 win over the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Friday night, extending their win streak to five games.

Head coach JoÃ«l Bouchard earned his 50th AHL victory behind the bench. Phil Varone played his 500th career AHL game in his return to the lineup for the first time since sustaining an injury on Oct. 30th

Four players registered two-point nights. Charles Hudon recorded a pair of goals and has amassed 13 in his last 12 games. Xavier Ouellet notched two assists and extended his point streak to five games (4 G, 3 A). Riley Barber logged a goal and assist, ranking second in team points (22). Jake Evans also added two helpers and leads the Rocket in points with 27.

With an assist, Yannick Veilleux continues to impress, registering a seventh point (4 G, 3 A) in as many outings since joining the Rocket. Laurent Dauphin dressed in his first game since being acquired in a trade on Jan. 7. Both Christian Folin and Karl Alzner scored their first goals of the season.

The Crunch ended the first period with a 2-1 lead, clocking in 11 shots to the Rocket's four. Cory Conacher opened scoring with less than five minutes played. Barber then took advantage of a turnover in the slot to tie the game at one-a-piece. With 56 seconds remaining in the frame, Taylor Raddysh restored Syracuse's lead.

The visitors were off to a much better start in the second period, tallying three goals in a twominute span. Thirty-seven secondsin, Folin sent a blast from the mid-slot past Spencer Martin to it up. Alexandre Alain registered his eighth goal of the season, sending a snipe on a twoon-one down low and forcing the Crunch to replace netminder Martin by Mike Condon.

However, the latter succumbed on the first shot he faced. Kevin Lynch grabbed a loose puck near left half-wall and skated around the goalmouth, defeating Condon with a forehand deke.

Ross Colton cut the Rocket's lead to one on the powerplay, but the visitors returned the favour with less than five minutes in the frame. Hudon sent his signature snipe from the right faceoff circle on the man advantage to give the Rocket a 5-3 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Daniel Walcott took advantage of a loose puck in front of Cayden Primeau near the halfway mark of the third period to cut the Rocket's lead once again. Hudon notched his 18th of the season on a two-on-one with Lukas Vejdemo. The Crunch pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with less than five minutes in the game, but Alzner netted the insurance marker.

Cameron Gaunce registered the Crunch's fifth tally of the game with 10 seconds left but the Rocket emerged victorious against their division rivals and will prepare to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"After a positive meeting during the first intermission, we really brought a different game in the second period and even in the third period, I thought we played much more decisively," said Bouchard after the game.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Barber | Folin (Veilleux, Barber) | Alain (Ouellet)| Lynch (Jevpalovs, Alzner) |

Hudon (Ouellet, Evans) | Hudon (Evans) | Alzner (Cox)

SYR: Conacher (Martel, Sieloff) | Raddysh (Colton, Sieloff) | Colton (Foote) |

Walcott (Thomas, Yan) | Gaunce (Joseph, Conacher)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: 1/3| IN/PK: 0/2

SYR | AN/PP: 2/2 | IN/PK: 2/3

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Primeau (26/31) | SYR: Martin (4/7) Condon (17/20)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

Hudon - LAV 2. Ouellet - LAV 3. Colton - SYR

